Desert Botanicals® Hair Care Announces Merchandising Agreement with Sip & Shop

Desert Botanicals - Nature Inspired Hair Care provides a luxurious look and feel.

Sip & Shop: A Local Collection based in Gilbert, Arizona

Desert Botanicals® announces it has reached an agreement with Sip & Shop in Gilbert, Arizona to carry its premium line of hair and skin care products.

Expanding our health and beauty section has been a priority for me and Desert Botanicals with its superior quality, environmentally friendly, local production approach is a great match.”
— Tiffany Shultz owner of Sip & Shop
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, U.S.A., August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desert Botanicals® announced it has reached an agreement with Sip & Shop retail store to carry its line of premium hair and skin care products. Sip & Shop was founded by Tiffany Shultz in November 2020 with a focus on offering a wide variety of locally made products. It is located at the popular SanTan Village Mall in Gilbert, Arizona.

“We are very pleased to enter this agreement with Sip & Shop,” said John Ritchie President of Desert Botanicals. “Sip & Shop provides its customers with a wonderful, upscale retail experience. We believe it is a perfect fit with our product lines and love the fact that it creates a commercial eco-system of locally produced high-quality goods. The wide variety of items they sell offers something for everyone and creates a unique one-stop shopping experience.”

Tiffany Shultz added, “Since I opened Sip & Shop we’ve experienced tremendous growth. We pride ourselves on having created a store that offers a relaxed, high-end shopping experience with something for everyone. Expanding our health and beauty section has been a priority for me and Desert Botanicals with its superior quality, environmentally friendly, local production approach is a great match.” Sip & Shop is located at the SanTan Village Mall with plans to expand and grow beyond the mall in 2023.

Desert Botanicals is showcasing their new propylene glycol free full-wet line including a sulfate-free shampoo, conditioner, leave-in hair glossers and detangler. All of Desert Botanicals products include the finest natural ingredients from the Sonoran Desert delivering a luxurious hair care experience. In addition, they incorporate the latest in polymer-science technology for best-in-class color treatment and thermal protection.

Desert Botanicals on-line store: www.dbotanicals.com/shop

For more about Sip & Shop visit them on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/sipandshoparizona

To learn about propylene glycol and its potential as an allergen read our blog on the topic: https://dbotanicals.com/worried-you-have-a-propylene-glycol-pg-allergy-3-key-questions/

Article by Cosmetics Design on Desert Botanicals propylene glycol free product line: https://www.cosmeticsdesign.com/Article/2021/10/13/Desert-Botanicals-releases-new-propylene-glycol-free-hair-care-line

About Desert Botanicals
Founded in Arizona in 2019 by a Ph.D. Chemist from the University of Southern California and a University of Chicago M.B.A., Desert Botanicals is committed to socially responsible development of the highest quality and performance hair care products. By reflecting the incredible capabilities of botanicals found in the Sonoran Desert and similar geographies, Desert Botanicals leads the way in taking the hair care industry in a new direction.

Desert Botanicals’ Mission Statement incorporates three key elements:

• To create the finest hair care products by carefully balancing nature, nutrition and technology.
• To utilize ingredients that reflect the spirit of Arizona and the Sonoran Desert
• To assist areas of need in our community.

We’re committed to socially responsible development and production of our products. That’s why everything we do is Cruelty Free, Paraben free, Recyclable and Benefits our Community.

www.dbotanicals.com

Media Inquiries:
info@dbotanicals.com

Media Relations
Desert Botanicals
+1 800-276-0852
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

Introduction to Desert Botanicals

