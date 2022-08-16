A-LIGN Named on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies for Sixth Consecutive Year
With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 145 Percent, A-LIGN Receives Ranking No. 3569 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private CompaniesTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A-LIGN, the leading cybersecurity compliance and audit firm, announced today that the company is No. 3569 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This is the sixth consecutive year the company has been recognized on the list, which represents the most successful private companies with a proven track record of growth. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"We are honored that A-LIGN has received its ranking on the 2022 Inc. annual list 5000 as No. 3569," said Scott Price, CEO at A-LIGN. "We are incredibly proud that our outstanding team is once again recognized among America's fastest growing private companies. It is truly an honor to be named by the prestigious Inc. magazine alongside these incredible businesses. I am deeply moved by the commitment and dedication of the entire team at A-LIGN, and look forward to the coming months as we continue to provide premier technology paired with expert professional services to our global clients."
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."
About A-LIGN
A-LIGN is the only all-in-one cybersecurity compliance company with end-to-end-compliance automation software and auditor expertise, trusted by more than 3,300 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a licensed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Auditor, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, candidate CMMC C3PAO, PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, and PCI SSC registered Secure Software Assessor Company. Working with small businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN's experts and its compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc.
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
Danielle Ostrovski
Hi-Touch PR
+1 410-302-9459
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn