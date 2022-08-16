Werner Aero, LLC Expands Business Operations Utilizing Pentagon 2000SQL™

PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL

Acquisition by Sumitomo Corp Aims to Accelerate Growth

Pentagon 2000 has been a leading supplier of fully integrated enterprise software systems, for over 30 years we've set the industry standard in fully integrated ERP systems.” — Pentagon 2000

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Werner Aero LLC, a New Jersey, USA based operation, is expanding business and growing offerings to their customers by joining forces with Sumitomo Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 industry leader.

As an early adopter of Pentagon 2000SQL™ over 27 years ago, Werner Aero has been able to focus on their customers and management of operations while utilizing the Pentagon application to power their IT infrastructure.

According to Mike Cazaz, CEO of Werner Aero, “For almost 3 decades, Pentagon 2000 Software has provided us with an aviation industry-specific application that supports our operations and allows us to provide reliable and high-quality products and services to our customers. We have gained functionality and transitioned to new system technologies over the years through a seamless and nondisruptive upgrade process”.

Gabriel Mofaz, President at Pentagon 2000 Software commented that “Werner Aero’s leadership position in the industry has provided us with business insights and customer feedback that we have been able to loop back into our application development process to provide continuous enhancements to the system that improves support for the Werner Aero team”.

Gabriel Mofaz, President at Pentagon 2000 Software commented that “Werner Aero’s leadership position in the industry has provided us with business insights and customer feedback that we have been able to loop back into our application development process to provide continuous enhancements to the system that improves support for the Werner Aero team”.

About Werner Aero (www.werneraero.com) Werner Aero is a leader in the aviation industry providing asset management and logistical solutions to airlines worldwide. It is known globally high quality and customer care. It is an ISO 9001 accredited company and FAA AC0056B approved supplier.

About PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. (www.pentagon2000.com)

PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. is a leading supplier of enterprise software systems in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics industries. PENTAGON 2000 develops, licenses and supports PENTAGON 2000SQL, a state of the art, fully-integrated software system that conforms to the unique business processes, quality assurance systems and regulatory requirements found in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics Industries. PENTAGON 2000SQL is the leading, integrated solution for enterprises and functional units engaged in the following operations and activities:

▪ Parts Distribution and Brokerage

▪ Repair and Overhaul of Complex Equipment (MRO)

▪ Logistics Supply & Supply Chain Management

▪ Heavy Aircraft Maintenance and Depot Maintenance

▪ PMA, Build-to-Print and Discrete Manufacturing

▪ Government Contracting

▪ Commercial and Military Air Fleet Operation

▪ Fixed Base Operations

For more information on PENTAGON 2000SQL, Contact:

PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc.

15 West 34th Street, Fifth Floor

New York, NY 10001

www.pentagon2000.com

info@pentagon2000.com

PENTAGON 2000SQL