Werner Aero, LLC Expands Business Operations Utilizing Pentagon 2000SQL™

PENTAGON 2000SQL

PENTAGON 2000SQL

PENTAGON 2000SQL

Acquisition by Sumitomo Corp Aims to Accelerate Growth

Pentagon 2000 has been a leading supplier of fully integrated enterprise software systems, for over 30 years we've set the industry standard in fully integrated ERP systems.”
— Pentagon 2000

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Werner Aero LLC, a New Jersey, USA based operation, is expanding business and growing offerings to their customers by joining forces with Sumitomo Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 industry leader.

As an early adopter of Pentagon 2000SQL™ over 27 years ago, Werner Aero has been able to focus on their customers and management of operations while utilizing the Pentagon application to power their IT infrastructure.

According to Mike Cazaz, CEO of Werner Aero, “For almost 3 decades, Pentagon 2000 Software has provided us with an aviation industry-specific application that supports our operations and allows us to provide reliable and high-quality products and services to our customers. We have gained functionality and transitioned to new system technologies over the years through a seamless and nondisruptive upgrade process”.

Gabriel Mofaz, President at Pentagon 2000 Software commented that “Werner Aero’s leadership position in the industry has provided us with business insights and customer feedback that we have been able to loop back into our application development process to provide continuous enhancements to the system that improves support for the Werner Aero team”.

Gabriel Mofaz, President at Pentagon 2000 Software commented that “Werner Aero’s leadership position in the industry has provided us with business insights and customer feedback that we have been able to loop back into our application development process to provide continuous enhancements to the system that improves support for the Werner Aero team”.

About Werner Aero (www.werneraero.com)  Werner Aero is a leader in the aviation industry providing asset management and logistical solutions to airlines worldwide. It is known globally high quality and customer care. It is an ISO 9001 accredited company and FAA AC0056B approved supplier.

About PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. (www.pentagon2000.com)
PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. is a leading supplier of enterprise software systems in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics industries. PENTAGON 2000 develops, licenses and supports PENTAGON 2000SQL, a state of the art, fully-integrated software system that conforms to the unique business processes, quality assurance systems and regulatory requirements found in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics Industries. PENTAGON 2000SQL is the leading, integrated solution for enterprises and functional units engaged in the following operations and activities:

▪ Parts Distribution and Brokerage
▪ Repair and Overhaul of Complex Equipment (MRO)
▪ Logistics Supply & Supply Chain Management
▪ Heavy Aircraft Maintenance and Depot Maintenance
▪ PMA, Build-to-Print and Discrete Manufacturing
▪ Government Contracting
▪ Commercial and Military Air Fleet Operation
▪ Fixed Base Operations
For more information on PENTAGON 2000SQL, Contact:
PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc.
15 West 34th Street, Fifth Floor
New York, NY 10001
www.pentagon2000.com
info@pentagon2000.com

Sales
PENTAGON 2000 Software Inc.
+ +1 212-629-7521
email us here

PENTAGON 2000SQL

You just read:

Werner Aero, LLC Expands Business Operations Utilizing Pentagon 2000SQL™

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, International Organizations, Manufacturing, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sales
PENTAGON 2000 Software Inc.
+ +1 212-629-7521
Company/Organization
Pentagon 2000 Software Inc.
15 W 34 ST 5FL
New York, New York, 10001
United States
+1 212-629-7521
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

PENTAGON 2000SQL is the benchmark. For over 30 years we've set the industry standard in fully integrated ERP systems for the Aerospace, Defense, Electronics, Power Systems, Metals and Automotive industries covering MRO, Manufacturing, Supply Chain Logistics and Financials. Pentagon 2000SQL ERP Systems provides a complete, user-friendly, feature rich and fully integrated environment that supports all of an enterprise's general business and industry-specific activities - including accounting and financial reporting. Pentagon 2000 Software provides industry-specific solutions catering to the Aerospace, Defense, Electronics, Power Systems, Metals - Raw Materials Trading, Automotive and Heavy Duty Parts industries.

https://pentagon2000.com/

More From This Author
Werner Aero, LLC Expands Business Operations Utilizing Pentagon 2000SQL™
Pentagon 2000SQL™ Cloud Deployment
Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc. Two Factor Authentication Capability
View All Stories From This Author