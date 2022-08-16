Bombora Named a Finalist in Adweek Readers' Choice: Best of Tech Awards
B2B Intent Data Provider is One of Five Companies Vying for Best Data Supplier
The increased relevance and improved outcomes we deliver benefit both buyers and sellers.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data solutions, is a finalist in Adweek’s annual Readers’ Choice: Best of Tech Awards in the “Best Data Supplier” category.
— Bombora CEO and Cofounder Erik Matlick
This is the fourth year that Adweek has recognized the top advertising and marketing technology providers via a readers’ choice poll. Finalists are selected by Adweek’s editorial team. This is the first time Bombora has been named a finalist.
“We’ve built our data solutions to help B2B sales, advertising and marketing departments connect with buyer’s needs,” said Erik Matlick, CEO and co-founder of Bombora. “The increased relevance and improved outcomes we deliver benefit both buyers and sellers. To be among these five finalists for this Adweek Readers’ Choice award is not only a recognition of Bombora, but also of our cooperative, agency and platform partners.”
Readers are encouraged to vote for their favorites on Adweek’s website. The first round of reader voting ends August 29th, with top finalists unveiled on September 12th. Adweek’s audience will have until October 10th to cast their final votes. The winners will be officially announced in Adweek’s November 21st print issue and on Adweek.com.
Bombora’s Company Surge® data tells marketing and sales leaders which businesses are researching the products or services that they and their competitors sell. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities.
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
Bill Brazell
WIT Strategy
+1 917-445-7316
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter