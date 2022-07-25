Sampford Advisors represents Hangry in sale to Transact Campus

Sampford Advisors

The transaction deepens the tech-focused investment bank’s experience in the mobile ordering and food-service technology software space

It's a real pleasure to announce another EdTech transaction and to continue the momentum of more than one transaction announced per month” — Ed Bryant, CEO of Sampford Advisors

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sampford Advisors, a boutique investment bank focused exclusively on mid-market mergers and acquisitions for technology, media and telecom (TMT) companies, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Hangry on its sale to private equity backed, Transact Campus.

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Hangry is a mobile ordering platform built for higher education institutions. Hangry provides campus customers with a school-branded mobile application that handles food ordering, delivery, and reservations. The Hangry platform is fully integrated with the Transact platform and all other major campus card and point-of-sale systems to ensure an exceptional on and off-campus dining experience for students.

Transact, based in Phoenix, Arizona, is a provider of payment processing and mobile credential solutions for campus customers. Transact offerings cover tuition, student expense payments, and campus commerce to help simplify the student experience. In 2019, Transact was acquired by Reverence Capital Partners to better serve campus customers and more effectively focus investment and innovation. The acquisition will enable Transact to build on Hangry features and functionality and incorporate them into the broader Transact suite.

This important transaction represents Sampford’s 8th deal of 2022 and 13th deal over the last 12 months. Sampford Advisors is pleased to have worked closely with Hangry and Transact, as well as their third-party advisors, in order to reach a successful close to the transaction.

