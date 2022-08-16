With 7.7% CAGR, Full Spectrum Cannabidiol (CBD) Oils Market to Hit USD 2.71 billion by 2028: Data Bridge Market Research

Full Spectrum Cannabidiol (CBD) Oils Market

The rise in the product acceptance and usage is the factor responsible for the growth of full spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) oils market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full Spectrum Cannabidiol (CBD) Oils Market size is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 7.7% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028 and is likely to reach USD 2.71 billion by 2028. The rise in the product acceptance and usage is the factor responsible for the growth of full spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) oils market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for full spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) oils is expected to gain growth because of the rise in the occurrence of chronic diseases and related complications and the legalization of CBD in various regions. Moreover, the rise in the millennial population and rise in the number of new product launches are also some of the significant factors accelerating market’s growth. However, the lack of legalization initiatives and toxic effects related with cannabis within the aforementioned forecast period. The rigid regulatory policies is expected to challenge the market’s growth.

Market Summary:-

Cannabidiol (CBD) oil is a safe and a non-addictive substance which is found in the cannabis plant. CBD oil is largely used in various medical applications such as stress relief, diabetes prevention, anxiety and depression, improvement of cancer symptoms, lessening of pain and acne drop. Full-spectrum CBD contains all the compounds which occur naturally in the cannabis plant, counting trace amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

However, the lack of legalization initiatives and toxic effects related with cannabis are projected to act as a restraint towards the growth of full spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) oils market, whereas the rigid regulatory policies can challenge the growth of the full spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) oils market.Moreover, the rise in the research and development efforts and financial funding for cannabinoid research, high adoption of hemp oil in pharmaceutical industries and rise in the plant-based medicines are expected to further generate new opportunities for the full spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) oils market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The major players covered in the full spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) oils report are

Gaia Herbs Hemp,

ENDOCA,

Diamond CBD,

NuLeaf Naturals,

LLC,

CV Sciences, Inc.,

ConnOils LLC,

Medical Marijuana, Inc.,

FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES,

PureKana LLC,

CBD American Shaman,

Canopy Growth USA,

LLC, Elixinol Global Limited,

KAZMIRA,

Emblem Cannabis,

Aphria, Curaleaf Hemp,

Joy Organics,

Isodiol International Inc.,

MM Enterprises USA, LLC,

and Aurora Cannabis Inc.,

among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America leads the full spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) oils market due to the legalization of medical cannabis in the U.S along with the increase in the approval of cannabidiol for health, medicinal and personal usage. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to the establishment of hemp manufacturing plants, particularly in China and the increase in the attention of producers of cannabidiol-based products.

Full spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) oils market is segmented on the basis of compound, type and application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of compound, the full spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) oils market has been segmented into terpenes, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), flavonoids and cannabinoids.

On the basis of type, the full spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) oils market has been segmented into hemp-derivedand marijuana-derived.

The application segment of the full spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) oils market has been segmented into cosmetics industry, food industry, pharmaceuticals industry and others.

Full spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) oils market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

All country based analysis of full spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) oils market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of compound, the full spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) oils market has been segmented into terpenes, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), flavonoids and cannabinoids. On the basis of type, the full spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) oils market has been segmented into hemp-derivedand marijuana-derived. The application segment of the full spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) oils market has been segmented into cosmetics industry, food industry, pharmaceuticals industry and others.

Cannabidiol (CBD) oil is a non-addictive and non-toxic compound found in the cannabis plant. CBD oil is widely used in a variety of medical applications, including stress relief, diabetes prevention, anxiety and depression, cancer symptom improvement, pain relief, and acne reduction. Full-spectrum CBD contains all of the compounds found in the cannabis plant naturally, including trace amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Key Pointers Covered in the Full Spectrum Cannabidiol (CBD) Oils Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Market Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Cost of Care Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

