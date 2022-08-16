Bold City Heating & Air Slashes Fee of Premium Maintenance Programs

Bold City Heating & Air has reduced its fee for regular, preventative air conditioner maintenance.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Too often, regular preventative air conditioning system maintenance is overlooked, usually until it’s too late and problems happen.

“To have a good functioning air conditioning system, it’s important to do a regular air conditioner preventive maintenance program,” urges Mirza Pilakovic, President of Bold City Heating & Air, the second generation, family-owned and state-certified heating and air conditioning company.

“It adjusts the air conditioner, as well as reducing the level of pollutants in the air-conditioned home while increasing the life expectancy of equipment. And especially with today’s utility costs, preventive maintenance also reduces energy consumption.”

The lack of preventative maintenance and cleaning in the air conditioner can cause a lot of problems. These can affect since the operation of the equipment and cause a greater consumption of energy, and even trigger possible health problems, like migraines and irritation in the mucous membranes.

For example, when the A/C’s air filter gets obstructed, it causes the airflow to decrease and decreases the air outlet speed of the air conditioner. This obstruction results in a decrease in the air conditioner performance, reduction of energy efficiency, in the freezing of the heat exchanger and consequent reduction of the life of the air conditioner.

It’s a proven fact that preventative AC maintenance is important. Scheduling regular checks and tracking minor problem-solving helps homeowner families enjoy all the comfort offered by the air conditioner, without worrying that it will fail.

Bold City Heating & Air specializes in preventative maintenance services. “We target those essential components that directly impact budgets, comfort, safety, and air quality. By taking proactive strategies,” Pilakovic said. “We promote the reliability, longevity, and peak performance of all makes, models, and types of heating and cooling systems.

“We take proactive measures to combat system wear and tear, air contamination, and energy waste. Taking advantage of smart technology, we accurately evaluate equipment and restore system performance.”

HVAC experts agree that this is a peak season for regular, preventative air conditioner maintenance.

It’s why Bold City Heating & Air slashed the cost and introduced the Bold Club Preferred Customer Maintenance Plan--- a $199 Premium Maintenance Special which includes two system maintenance and cleaning visits per year, full surface clean of the evaporator and condenser coils, priority scheduling and a 15% discount on parts, labor, filters and accessories.

Preventative maintenance is not only must but a Bold City Heating & Air passion. With more than 600 five-star reviews on Google, the family continues to earn its respected reputation in Jacksonville, Ponte Vedra Beach, Sawgrass, Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach, Jacksonville Beach, Arlington and San Marco, Florida.

For more information, please visit boldcityac.com/about-us

About Bold City Heating & Air

Bold City Heating & Air is a family-owned, state-certified heating and air conditioning company located in Jacksonville, Florida. Our family has been in the HVAC service industry, in our hometown of Jacksonville, for two generations. What started as a one-truck operation and a vision to provide our community with quality and affordable heating and cooling services has grown into a full-team of HVAC experts with the same values and goals.

Contact Details:

8400 Baymeadows Way #1

Jacksonville, FL 32256

United States