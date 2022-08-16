Culinary Tourism Market Demand to Increase by CAGR 11.5%, by 2028

Global Culinary Tourism Market

Worldwide Culinary Tourism Industry to 2028 - Featuring Classis Journeys, G Adventures and Greaves Travel Among Others

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The culinary tourism market is expected to be growing at a growth rate of 11.5% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and account to USD 83,611.69 million by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the factors responsible for fostering the growth of culinary tourism market. This rise in culinary tourism market value can be attributed to the various factors such as expansion of business sector and fast increase in variety of travellers across the world is predicted to fuel up the culinary business market. Many travellers set up vacations specifically to possess preparation visits and explore numerous food cultures.

Culinary tourism refers to the pursuit of a novel intake and drinking expertise. This can be a tour within which native cuisines square measure explored by travellers. It connects travellers with native food and beverages. Preparation business is closely associated with heritage and cultural business. Preparation business is most tasty among travellers, attributable to a rise in interest in native food culture, instead of gourmand food. Native cookery provides travellers an on the spot and authentic reference to their destination. They expertise native culture, heritage and folks through food and drink.

The culinary tourism market is segmented on the basis of activity type, mode of booking, age group and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of activity type, the culinary tourism market has been segmented into culinary trials, cooking classes, restaurants, food festivals, and others.

On the basis of age group, the culinary tourism market is segmented into baby boomers, generation X, generation Y, and generation Z.

On the basis of mode of booking the culinary tourism market is segmented into OTA, traditional agents, and direct travel.

On the basis of application, the culinary tourism market is segmented into individual tourism, and group tourism.

Major Five Culinary Tourism Companies:

Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC-The company offers small-group journeys, Luxury Tailor Made Travel, Luxury Expedition Cruises, and Private Jet journeys.

Butterfield & Robinson Inc.- The company offers private travel, scheduled trips, Biking, Walking, Hiking, and others.

Classic Journeys-The company offers domestic and international walking tours, culinary trips, multisport vacations, solo, and family

Gourmet On Tour Ltd.- The company offers food and wine lovers hands-on cooking courses, private wine tours, and culinary adventures.

Greaves Travel Ltd.- The company offers luxury India holidays and bespoke travel in Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

Culinary Tourism Market Segmentation By

Type

Domestic

International

Geography

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

Significant growth in the tourism and hospitality industries across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the proliferation of various social media platforms is providing a thrust to the market growth. Food and travel bloggers are increasingly participating in culinary tourism activities for unique experiences and creating more awareness among the masses regarding local cuisines. Consumers prefer private, serene, and exotic locations with a prevalent food culture to get away from their hectic schedules and busy lifestyles and gain authentic experiences. In line with this, the availability of convenient and budget-friendly travelling and accommodation facilities is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Various technological advancements, such as the utilization of smartphone applications, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and big data solutions to monitor the preferences of the consumers and generate customized itineraries, are also favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the implementation of beneficial government policies promoting culinary tourism, along with rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global culinary tourism market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global culinary tourism market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the activity type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the tour type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the age group?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of booking?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global culinary tourism market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Table of Content

Executive Summary

1. Global Market Outlook

1.1. Who Is Travelling?

1.2. How Much Do They Spend?

1.3. Direct Contribution of Tourism To GDP

1.4. Direct Contribution of Tourism To Employment

2. Tourism Evolution Analysis

3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

Market Introduction

1. Total Spending (US$ Mn) and Forecast (2022-2032)

2. Number of Culinary Tourists (Mn) and Forecast (2022-2032)

3. Total Spending Y-o-Y Growth Projections (2022-2032)

4. Number of Culinary Tourists Y-o-Y Growth Projections

Global Tourism Industry Analysis

1. Tourism Industry Overview

1.1. Travel & Tourism Industry Contribution To Global GDP

1.1.1. Business Spending v/s Leisure Spending

1.1.2. Domestic v/s Foreign

1.1.3. Direct, Indirect, and Induced

1.2. Travel Sector Contribution To Global Overall Employment

1.3. Travel & Tourism Growth Rate

1.4. Foreign Visitor Exports As Percentage of Total Exports

1.5. Capital Investment In Travel & Tourism Industry

1.6. Different Components of Travel & Tourism

1.7. Global Tourism Industry Outlook

1.7.1. Cultural Tourism

1.7.2. Culinary Tourism

1.7.3. Eco/Sustainable Tourism

1.7.4. Sports Tourism

1.7.5. Spiritual Tourism

1.7.6. Wellness Tourism

1.7.7. Others

