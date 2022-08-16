Stuart Scheller endorses Rich Santos for Florida House 36

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller endorses Rich Santos

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, outspoken critic of Afghanistan withdrawal, endorses Rich Santos for Florida House 36

LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the one year anniversary of the US withdrawal in Afghanistan approaches, former Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, outspoken critic of the withdrawal comes out in support of Rich Santos for Florida House of Representatives District 36.

In endorsing Santos, Scheller had this to say, "RIch Santos is a proven leader, and that's why endorse him for the Florida House of Representatives."

Of the endorsement, Santos stated, "Lt. Col. Scheller is a real patriot, and I am honored to have his support. We are both in agreement that we are beholden to the American people, and not special interests."

Why Rich Santos