Veteran Lawman questions why he was excluded from police union endorsement interview in favor of incumbent's wife in D36

As a career cop I have a deep respect for the brave men and women that sacrifice daily to keep us safe. It’s disappointing that the PBA has chosen to exclude me from the endorsement process.”
— Rich Santos

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Police Benevolent Association (PBA) endorses opponent 18 months ago - Santos campaign questions the process.

Rich Santos, a 24 year law enforcement veteran, asks why he was excluded from the PBA's endorsement process.

On January 26, 2021, Rachel Plakon announced she had been given the endorsement of the Police Benevolent Association. This was 84 days after Mrs. Plakon's husband was re-elected to a 6th term in the Florida House of Representatives and she filed to become his heir apparent.

The Santos campaign made numerous inquiries of PBA leadership about the unusually early endorsement and was told by leadership that they "did not know" the details surrounding the PBA's endorsement of Mrs. PIakon in January 2021, other than "there were several people involved." When questioned about the timing, leadership acknowledged would be unusual for the PBA to endorse 18 months before the primary. When asked what the process was, PBA senior leadership didn't know what that process entailed. PBA leadership couldn't say whether there was a vote, whether or not there was an interview panel or questionnaire, or whether there was a process at all.

The PBA representative that signed Mrs. Plakon's endorsement letter recently left the PBA after 11 years.

Santos said, "As a career law enforcement officer I have nothing but respect for the brave men and women that sacrifice daily to keep us safe. It’s disappointing that the PBA has chosen to exclude me from the endorsement process."

Santos has been endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police, after a comprehensive panel interview where all the candidates were invited to participate.

Santos stated, “The Santos campaign has questions, and citizens deserve answers. The PBA hasn't given any that make sense.”

