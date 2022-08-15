Orlando Sentinel hails Rich Santos as fiery maverick unafraid to challenge Republican Party leadership

Rich Santos

LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orlando Sentinel editorial board offered the following comments on the race for the Florida House District 36 seat.

"The race for the Republican nomination in Florida House District 36 has turned into a grudge match between two formidable political talents — Rachel Plakon, married to the current representative and well-prepared to assume his mantle, and fiery Orange County deputy sheriff Rich Santos, who’s positioning himself as a maverick unafraid to challenge his own party’s leadership."

"For that pushback, we’d look to Santos. In his interview with the editorial board, Santos expressed disgust with some tactics of state leaders — including a continuing inclination to kneecap city and county governments by pre-empting local authority. With no background in elected office, he exhibits an impressively agile political sensibility that could serve District 36 well."

"That brings us to Plakon, the clear front-runner in terms of money and endorsements. The wife of current state Rep. Scott Plakon, who is term-limited out, she is taking full advantage of his connections. But that shouldn’t dim her own merit for people who want a strong Republican standard-bearer. She’s smart and focused, and her positions are as rock-ribbed conservative as any candidate in this race. We believe that, like her husband, she’d also be able to reach across the aisle at times."

"We are concerned, however, about her close alliance with Seminole County’s power structure —- which is beginning to crack under the onslaught of corruption cases and unsavory revelations. The scandals spreading from the downfall of other elected officials could cost voters of District 36, even though Plakon is accused of no wrongdoing."

The entire article can be seen here: https://www.orlandosentinel.com/opinion/endorsements/os-op-endorse-perry-house-36-republican-20220812-y77cqejwqng6pdku2clt7bcnae-story.html

The Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board interview in it's entirety can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4dSCUY56wsc

