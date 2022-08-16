Submit Release
SunPower by Energy Plus Solar Launches a New Website

LANCASTER, CA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SunPower by Energy Plus Solar, a SunPower Master Dealer, recently launched a new website featuring a Solar Calculator designed to make it easy to calculate the approximate cost of going solar based on location, electricity bill and system type. It can also quickly estimate the savings that can be realized by going solar.

With over 25 years of experience and commitment backed by SunPower’s unrivaled reputation, the California-based solar company is known as one of the most trusted providers of solar energy. The team at SunPower by Energy Plus Solar is passionate about solar and sustainable energy solutions.

Energy Plus Solar offers unmatched technology, design and craftsmanship. Their knowledgeable team provides comprehensive solar energy consultation, design, engineering, and installation services for residential and commercial applications. They strive to help homeowners and businesses understand what they are purchasing. And that they are getting a great return on their investment while they transition from fossil fuels to clean, renewable energy.

Customers are given information on tax credits and incentives, as well as their expected savings on electric bills and the added value to their buildings. Homeowners and businesses will have lower monthly energy costs while also adding resiliency against outages.

“We are thrilled to tell a more complete story on our new website. We want to spread the word about how affordable and what a great investment a solar energy system can be,” stated Eric Wedell, CEO of SunPower by Energy Plus Solar. “We are helping consumers save on energy costs and become less dependent on the grid!”

Energy Plus Solar is a SunPower Master Dealer. This designation is awarded by SunPower to residential dealers who demonstrate excellence in areas of installation, training and customer satisfaction. SunPower Master Dealers handle the entire solar energy process for customers, including system design, installation, maintenance, permitting and rebate processing, as well as providing guidance on SunPower’s flexible financing options. In addition, Master Dealers complete regular, in-depth training on SunPower products and services in order to provide homeowners with the best possible solar experience, offering peace of mind when choosing SunPower by Energy Plus Solar to install the most reliable solar technology.

For more information go to energyplussolar.com.

About SunPower by Energy Plus Solar
SunPower by Energy Plus Solar uses the power of the sun to help customers in California save money – and the planet! Since 1997, Energy Plus Solar has helped thousands of homeowners and businesses generate their own renewable energy and reduce or eliminate their reliance on the grid. Serving North LA County in California, we provide customized, turnkey solar solutions. Our team consists of professional residential and commercial solar consultants, designers, engineers, and installation teams. Energy Plus Solar offers extensive industry knowledge of the latest technology and best practices as well as solar financing and incentives. Through our innovative solar system installations, we have helped both homeowners and businesses benefit by cutting energy costs up to 100%.

