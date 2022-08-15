Del Rio Sector Agents Encounter Multiple Large Groups of Migrants Over Weekend

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector apprehended multiple large groups of migrants, over the past weekend, shortly after they illegally entered the United States.

The U.S. Border Patrol categorizes groups of 100 or more as “large groups.” Del Rio Sector accounts for approximately 58 percent of all large groups encountered by Border Patrol during the current fiscal year.

On Aug. 12, a group of 214 undocumented migrants illegally crossed into the United States approximately 6 a.m., near the city of Eagle Pass. Less than an hour later, another large group of 193 migrants were encountered near Normandy.

The next day, another large group of undocumented migrants crossed into the United States illegally south of Eagle Pass. The group consisted of mostly single adults, totaling 166.

On Aug. 14, four large groups of migrants immediately surrendered to Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing into the United States near Eagle Pass throughout the day. The groups ranged from 130 to 285, yielding a total count of 811 undocumented migrants.

All individuals were transported to the nearest processing center and processed in accordance with U.S, Customs and Border Protection policies.

To report suspicious activity, call the Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.

