Submit Release
News Search

There were 959 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,888 in the last 365 days.

Del Rio Sector Agents Encounter Multiple Large Groups of Migrants Over Weekend

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector apprehended multiple large groups of migrants, over the past weekend, shortly after they illegally entered the United States.

The U.S. Border Patrol categorizes groups of 100 or more as “large groups.” Del Rio Sector accounts for approximately 58 percent of all large groups encountered by Border Patrol during the current fiscal year.

On Aug. 12, a group of 214 undocumented migrants illegally crossed into the United States approximately 6 a.m., near the city of Eagle Pass. Less than an hour later, another large group of 193 migrants were encountered near Normandy.

The next day, another large group of undocumented migrants crossed into the United States illegally south of Eagle Pass. The group consisted of mostly single adults, totaling 166.

On Aug. 14, four large groups of migrants immediately surrendered to Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing into the United States near Eagle Pass throughout the day. The groups ranged from 130 to 285, yielding a total count of 811 undocumented migrants.

All individuals were transported to the nearest processing center and processed in accordance with U.S, Customs and Border Protection policies.

To report suspicious activity, call the Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.

Follow us on Facebook at US Border Patrol Del Rio Sector and on Twitter and Instagram @USBPChiefDRT and CBP on Twitter @CBPSouthTexas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

Del Rio Sector Agents Encounter Multiple Large Groups of Migrants Over Weekend

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.