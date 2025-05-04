Eagle Pass CBP officers intercept over $1.7 million in mixed narcotics at the Eagle Pass International Bridge

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Eagle Pass International Bridge, recently intercepted $1.7 million in mixed hard narcotics concealed within various areas of a passenger vehicle.

“We remain committed to working closely with our federal, state, and international partners to prevent dangerous drugs from entering our communities. These efforts underscore our mission to safeguard the American public while facilitating lawful trade and travel,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

Packages containing 95.94 pounds of cocaine, 26.10 pounds of methamphetamine and 14.68 pounds of heroin seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

On May 1, CBP officers assigned to the Eagle Pass International Bridge encountered a 1995 Ford Explorer making entry from Mexico driven by a 39-year-old female Mexican citizen. The vehicle was selected for inspection, which included utilization of nonintrusive inspection equipment and screening by a (canine team). After physically inspecting the vehicle, officers extracted 39 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 95.94 pounds (43.52 kg), 11 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 26.10 pounds (11.84kg), and six packages of alleged heroin weighing 14.68 pounds (6.66kg), for a total weight of 136.73 pounds (62.02kg) concealed within the vehicle. The estimated street value of the seized narcotics is $1,281,054 in cocaine, $240,020 in methamphetamine, and $246,673 in heroin.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle, and the driver was arrested.

