Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards Presented to 40 Farm Families at the Iowa State Fair

Farm families honored by Iowa Governor’s Office, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Iowa Department of Natural Resources for environmental stewardship

DES MOINES, Iowa (Aug. 17, 2022) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, and Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon today recognized 40 Iowa farm families with Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards at the Iowa State Fair. The award acknowledges farmers who take voluntary actions to improve and protect our state’s natural resources while serving as leaders in their farming communities.

These farm families use scientifically proven practices like cover crops, wetlands, bioreactors, and saturated buffers that support the goals of the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy. The recipients recognize the benefits of conservation practices extend beyond their fields to residents downstream, and their leadership encourages others to adopt similar conservation practices.

“Iowa farmers have always led on conservation and land stewardship, and continue to do so with more momentum than ever,” said Gov. Reynolds. “We are proud to recognize the recipients of the 2022 Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards who have shown great leadership in sustainably feeding and fueling our world, protecting our water and land resources, and supporting the next generation of farm families.”

"Achieving the goals that are outlined in the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy to improve soil health and water quality requires people, partnerships, and resources," said Secretary Naig. "We are proud to recognize these Iowa farm families. They are leaders in their communities and are making long-term investments in conservation that will benefit generations to come."

"We take great pride in recognizing these leaders in our farming communities throughout our state that put sound conservation practices on the forefront of their operations,” said Director Lyon. “It’s now more important than ever that we focus on protecting and enhancing our natural resources—especially our lands and waters.”

More than 690 Iowa farm families have been recognized since the creation of the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award in 2012. A list of previous recipients is available at iowaagriculture.gov/farm-environmental-leader-awards.

The winners were chosen by a committee representing both conservation and agricultural groups.

High-resolution photos can be downloaded at flickr.com/photos/iowaagriculture/albums.

The 2022 award recipients, listed alphabetically by last name, include: