WYDOT will be striping in town square this week, next week

The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be performing pavement striping and signing maintenance in Jackson beginning this evening. Crews will be working near the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Cache Street near the town square, the Y intersection of WYO 22 and US 26/89/191, and the 5-way intersection of Broadway Ave, West Pearl Avenue and Flat Creek Drive.

Work will take place at night between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m., Monday through Thursday night this week and next week. Drivers are advised to expect intermittent lane closures and reduced speeds, and should avoid the area if possible during those times.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.