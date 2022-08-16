Once Again GreenSlate Is Named One of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc.
GreenSlate has once again been named to the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.
Our unique ability to optimize financial workflows for content producers continues to attract new clients and fuel growth. The greater the efficiencies we deliver, the busier we get.”BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second time, GreenSlate has been named to the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Inc. reports that only .07% of companies make the list each year. The company was first recognized by Inc. in 2019.
— John Finn, CEO and Founder
Founded in 2004 by CEO John Finn, GreenSlate provides services that span payroll management, production accounting, residual payments, benefits administration, insurance, and tax credit services. Many of the world's leading creators, production houses, and streaming platforms rely on their green tech and services to manage their production finance needs and streamline their workflows, all while minimizing their impact on the environment.
The GreenSlate app is the only all-in-one solution for the entertainment industry; a fully web-based platform with a single database and code base which is highly customizable for clients of all sizes. Built by production accountants for production accountants, the app features custom approval flows that streamline processes; enable remote, paperless, contact-free work; and empower production and finance teams to see their spending in real time.
"Our unique ability to optimize financial workflows for content producers continues to attract new clients and fuel our growth. The greater the efficiencies we deliver, the busier we get. We have a phenomenal team, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished. We will continue to accelerate our commitment to research and development and, as always, deliver unparalleled customer service to realize the next chapter of our company's growth," said Finn.
In a time of change requiring tremendous resilience, GreenSlate attributes their continued growth to the delivery of innovative software, unrivaled service, greater value, and the belief that what’s good for the environment is also good for businesses.
About GreenSlate
GreenSlate is a leading provider of technology and business solutions for media productions. They support the world's largest streaming services, networks, creative production companies, and independent storytellers.
GreenSlate offers a full range of software solutions and services for entertainment payroll, production accounting, film tax credit management, and ACA compliance and benefits, giving production professionals real-time access to the information they need, when they need it, from greenlight to delivery.
GreenSlate's innovative all-in-one cloud-based platform is evolving the entertainment industry’s back-office. Clients benefit from greater efficiencies, better access to data, and cost savings…all while minimizing their impact on the environment.
GreenSlate is one of America’s fastest-growing privately held companies and was included on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list.
About Inc.
Business-media brand Inc.’s award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About the Inc. 5000
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2021. The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
