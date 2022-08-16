Beat the Summer Heat with Pinnacle Fan Solutions at Leedstone
Leedstone & Pinnacle (formerly Schaefer) Collaborate to Offer Fan SolutionsMELROSE, MN, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leedstone, a full-service agricultural equipment dealer is pleased to announce they have expanded their Pinnacle Ventilation offering (formerly Schaefer) to their newly launched website. Leedstone, is an authorized dealer for a large range of barn equipment including GEA, Lely, BECO, BouMatic, Mueller and more. The most popular fan and ventilation manufacturer offered by Leedstone is Pinnacle Climate Technologies (previously Schaefer Ventilation) in Sauk Rapids, MN.
The Pinnacle Ventilation line offers a variety of cooling solutions for agriculture, industrial, and commercial use. They’re ideal options for dairy cows, pigs, and poultry housing. These fans offer quiet operation, and they’re not just for livestock—these fans are perfect for cooling warehouses and circulating greenhouse air too.
Schaefer/Pinnacle offers more than 70 years’ experience in the ventilation industry, and its fans are designed, tested, and assembled in the USA. Pinnacle fans are available in a variety of sizes, styles, and performance levels. The company also offers an extensive line of accessories that can be used to customize a fan’s performance for specific applications.
Quality is guaranteed, with each Pinnacle fan being lab tested to ensure maximum efficiency. The Schaefer/Pinnacle line of fans are designed with an industry-first, airflow-optimized fan blade design. These fan designs deliver maximum air flow with low energy consumption. The Pinnacle Climate Technologies line of fans are ideal for livestock, poultry houses and greenhouses.
About the Company
Leedstone is a family-owned company founded in 1994 by veterinarians in the heart of Stearns County, MN. With firsthand experience in the animal health industry, they help dairy and beef producers care for their animals while supporting operations of all sizes. Their offerings include animal health supplies and medications, an in-house pharmacy, on-farm delivery and services, and barn equipment for conventional parlors and robotics operations. They carry solutions from brands like Zoetis, Merck, Elanco, and Boehringer Ingelheim as well as generics and many other brands. Leedstone is an authorized dealer for equipment brands like Lely, GEA, Mueller Refrigeration, BECO, BouMatic, Pinnacle, and more, offering their customers the right options to fit their farm.
