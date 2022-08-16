Seattle Gummy Company Proudly Announces that Mocca Shots Are Now Available At Walmart Stores Nationwide!
Mocca Shots 4-packs are now available nationwide at 4,800+ Walmart locations.SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEATTLE, WA: Seattle Gummy Company (SGC) proudly announces that their groundbreaking Mocca Shots caffeine gummies are available nationwide at 4800+ Walmart stores and walmart.com. Each pack of Mocca Shots contains 200 mg of caffeine, the equivalent of 2 cups of coffee. Herbal nootropics enhance these highly effective gummies to work five times faster than coffee without the jittery side effects. Mocca Shots won't melt, and they come in a convenient, resealable, pocket-sized pack for energy on the go.
Mocca Shots, the most loaded caffeine gummies on the market, launched in Walmart stores in a new 4-pack design for the everyday low price of $11.88, making them more accessible to consumers across the country. Flavors include Salted Caramel Chocolate and Dark Chocolate Raspberry. Look for Mocca Shots in the Performance Nutrition section of Walmart.
SGC produces award-winning, premium performance gummies. The company prides itself on being committed to helping people live better and more productive lives with a great-tasting, high-efficacy, and clean-label product. Mocca Shots are all-natural, vegan, and non-GMO.
About the Company:
Seattle Gummy Company is an innovative company that takes pride in providing an efficacious range of chewable gummy formulations. They are on the frontlines of innovation in the health and wellness industry. Their products were developed by in-house Ph.D. research scientists who have designed their gummies to give their customers the best health benefits at an affordable price. Seattle Gummy’s wide selection of products are all made with premium, high-quality ingredients. They are made in the USA and combine Traditional Chinese Medicine with the latest scientific technology to ensure that all of their products provide maximum benefits for their loyal customer base.
