Dynamicweb to Host its Annual Partner Summit in Denmark this Fall
The Annual Partner Summit will be held on September 8 -9, 2022, featuring U.S. customer, Winnebago, and a preview of the upcoming Dynamicweb 10 release.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamicweb, a leading provider of eCommerce platforms for complex B2B and B2C industries, is pleased to announce it will be hosting its 17th annual Dynamicweb Summit 2022 on September 8th and 9th, at Radisson Blu Scandinavia, Aarhus, Denmark. Dynamicweb partners are invited to learn the very latest in delivering scalable, cloud-based eCommerce solutions.
This year’s jam-packed Summit agenda includes more than 30 eCommerce and technical sessions, free online certification, and an exclusive, live preview of Dynamicweb 10 from Chief Product Owner, Nicolai Høeg Pedersen.
With more than 200 international partners due to attend, Dynamicweb Summit 2022 is set to be a truly global event, featuring an on-stage presentation from our US-based customer Winnebago, showcasing their digital transformation journey with the Dynamicweb platform.
Partners are also invited to become a Dynamicweb expert by signing up to Dynamicweb Academy – a developer-focused, two-day intensive course on September 6th and 7th, where attendees can deepen their skills and platform knowledge. Offering dedicated front and back-end track sessions, as well as the chance to connect and learn from the wider developer community, Dynamicweb Academy is a truly unique learning opportunity.
Key reasons to attend Dynamicweb Summit 2022 include:
Learn and upskill – 30+ commerce and tech sessions, presented by Dynamicweb’s talented product owners and developers, free certification tests, and the chance to attend Dynamicweb Academy!
Plan your eCommerce roadmap – with an exclusive preview of Dynamicweb 10 showing what new capabilities are on the horizon.
Grow your network – with more than 200 international and local Dynamicweb customers and partners – from CEOs to solution architects – and numerous networking sessions.
With regular breakout sessions and networking opportunities throughout the event, as well as an awards ceremony, dinner and casino-themed party at the end of day one, this year’s Summit promises to be both fun and educational.
For partners looking to grow and optimize their eCommerce capabilities, Dynamicweb Summit 2022 is the must-attend event this year.
About Dynamicweb
Dynamicweb is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and global leader in eCommerce, with thousands of customers worldwide utilizing its all-in-one, no-code eCommerce and self-service ordering platform that integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Dynamics and other ERP systems. The Dynamicweb platform unifies the core critical components to successful online experiences, including customizable ordering and checkout processes, Product Information Management (PIM), web content personalization and marketing. Customers across various industries include Winnebago, Unilever, James M Pleasants, AgriCover, Ibanez, TricorBraun Flex, and Australian Gold.
Brad Vorbeck
Dynamicweb
+1 310-405-0550
bvo@dynamicwebusa.com