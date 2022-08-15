August 15 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Sends Notice of Proposed Rulemaking

Denver, August 15, 2022 - The Secretary of State’s Office issued a notice of proposed rulemaking to consider preliminary draft rules to implement House Bills 22-1060 (contributions for school district candidates) and 22-1156 (public official reporting requirements modification).

The preliminary draft rules include:

Setting contribution limits to candidates for school district director from persons other than small donor committees for any regular biennial or special school election in the amount of $2,500 ;

; Setting contribution limits to candidates for school district director from small donor committees for any regular biennial or special school election in the amount of $25,000 ;

; Changing the post-election report filing deadline from 30 days to 35 days ;

; Clarifying that candidates seeking reelection do not need to re-file a personal disclosure statement if they already have a statement on file with our office; and

Removing language duplicative to statute to section 1-45-108.

A public rulemaking hearing is scheduled for September 15th, 2022, at 11 a.m. to receive testimony concerning the preliminary draft of permanent rules. This hearing will be conducted in-person and via webinar. The in-person hearing will take place at the Secretary of State’s Office and registration for the webinar can be found at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/9039231751813711119. Public comment opportunities will be provided to all participants, whether in person on online.

The public is also invited to send feedback to the Secretary of State’s Office regarding the rulemaking process. Those interested in participating can review the preliminary draft rules and submit written comments about the proposed permanent rules to SOS.Rulemaking@coloradosos.gov at any time prior to and during the hearing. All written comments will be added to the official rulemaking record.

For the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, including a statement of basis and preliminary draft rules, please click here.