Surfers Healing returns to North Carolina on August 22-23

Surfers Healing co-founder Izzy Paskowitz – Photo courtesy of DJ Struntz

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surfers Healing, founded by professional surfer Izzy Paskowitz and Danielle Paskowitz, returns to Wrightsville Beach on Monday and Tuesday, August 22–23.

“Over two days at Wrightsville Beach, we expect to serve about 300 children with autism,” said Nikki Bascome, Director of Surfers Healing North Carolina. “Monday’s camp is mostly North Carolina families with about ten percent from other states. Tuesday is our military day, with families from Camp Lejeune and Fort Bragg representing states across the nation.” Autism impacts about one in 68 children in the United States.

The Paskowitzes discovered the calming benefits of surfing with their son Isaiah as he struggled with autism. Surfers Healing, whose mission is to enrich the lives of people living with autism, will share the surfing experience with over 6,000 families in 2022. Wrightsville Beach is one of 14 locations on the schedule in the United States, New Zealand, and Mexico.

“Not only will Izzy be here for the Wrightsville camp, but he is also bringing his reason for starting Surfers Healing, his son, Isaiah,” added Bascome. Surfers Healing does not charge for their surf camps.

“The pandemic hit families with autism and special needs especially hard over the past two years,” said Mary Baggett, long-time Surfers Healing proponent and co-owner of Blockade Runner Beach Resort. “We are happy to have Mr. Paskowitz and his team back in Wrightsville Beach and commend Surfers Healing of North Carolina for making this experience possible each year since 2006.”

“We love that our communities rally around our autism families,” said Bascome. “The outpouring of love and support is overwhelming. We have so many selfless volunteers leading up to, during, and after surf camp. We could not make this possible without each one of them. From every ounce of my being, I thank them. Our families thank them. I am so proud to call New Hanover County my home.”

Monday’s camp begins at 8 AM and Tuesday’s at 9 AM. The location is Stone Street access, Wrightsville Beach.

Information links:

Click here for Surfers Healing North Carolina

Click here for photographs and media archive

