Troop G Weekly Report - 08/08/2022 - 08/14/2022

On 08/09/2022, Tr. Phillips was conducting traffic enforcement on I95 in the Scarborough area. While monitoring traffic Tr. Phillips had a vehicle pass him traveling at 106 mph in a 70-mph zone. Tr. Phillips conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle without issue. The driver was summonsed for criminal speed.

On 08/10/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Jerry Thibodeau (35) of Massachusetts for criminal speeding 100/70 on the ME turnpike northbound in Saco. He was summonsed for the speed.

On 08/12/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Aaron Olsen (33) of Dover, NH on the ME Turnpike southbound in South Portland.  His right to operate in Maine was suspended x 4.  He was charged with Operating after Suspension and his vehicle was towed away.

On 08/12/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Prabhansh Sharma (27) of Massachusetts for criminal speeding 106/70 on the ME turnpike northbound in Scarborough. He was summonsed for the speed and an unsafe lane change. Tr. Phillips assisted.

On 08/12/2022, Tr. Phillips was conducting traffic enforcement on I95 in the Biddeford area. While monitoring traffic Tr. Phillips had a vehicle pass him traveling at 104 mph in a 70-mph zone. Tr. Phillips conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle without issue. The driver was summonsed for criminal speed.

On 08/12/2022, Tr. Phillips was conducting traffic enforcement on I95 in the Scarborough area. While monitoring traffic Tr. Phillips had a vehicle pass him traveling at 108 mph in a 70-mph zone. Tr. Phillips conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle without issue. The driver was summonsed for criminal speed.

On 08/13/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Gryphon C Traigle (21) of Biddeford for criminal speeding 100/70 on the ME turnpike southbound in Saco. He was summonsed for the speed.

On 08/13/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Shabeer Babak (30) of Lewiston for criminal speeding 103/70 on the ME turnpike southbound in York. He was summonsed for the speed.

On 08/13/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Barbara Montgomery (27) of Vermont for criminal speeding 102/70 on the ME turnpike northbound in Scarborough. She was summonsed for the speed.

On 08/13/2022, Tr. Bourdelais received a complaint for erratic operation and a hit and run at the New Gloucester tolls on the turnpike. The vehicle was stopped on the turnpike in Falmouth and the operator was identified as Leelu Hinkley. Upon further investigation, Hinkley appeared to be under the influence.  She was put through field sobriety tests and subsequently arrested.  The vehicle was towed and the operator was taken to the Troop B barracks where she was administered an intoxilyzer test.  The results were over the legal limit.  She was charged accordingly.

On 08/14/2022, Cpl. Peckham responded to Exit 47 on I-95 in Portland for a vehicle that had crashed at MM 57, left the scene, and stopped on the 47 departure ramp. Tyler Dumas (25) of Kennebunk was arrested and charged with OUI Alcohol.

On 08/14/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Joshua Saili (25) of Portland for criminal speeding 108/70 on the ME turnpike northbound in Saco. He was summonsed for the speed.

On 08/14/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Ronny Mella Almonte (22) of Massachusetts for speeding on the ME turnpike northbound in Saco. He was found to have a suspended license. He was charged with operating without a license. The vehicle was towed.

On 08/14/2022, Tr. Ellis responded to a motor vehicle crash on the ME turnpike southbound in Saco. One of the vehicle passengers, Benjamin Pomeroy (24) of Livermore Falls, was found to have a warrant. He was arrested and transported to Cumberland County Jail.

On 08/09/2022, Cpl. Physic was the keynote speaker at the Lewiston High School’s August graduation.

 

