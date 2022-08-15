Governor Abbott Appoints Etcheverry To Texas Public Finance Authority

TEXAS, August 15 - August 15, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Lance Etcheverry to the Texas Public Finance Authority for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025. The Authority issues and sells bonds for designated state agencies in order to finance the acquisition or construction of buildings.

Lance Etcheverry of Dallas is the Founder and Managing Partner of Flat Creek Capital Management, LP. He is a member of the Salesmanship Club of Dallas and an Alumnus of Leadership Dallas. Additionally, he serves as a board member of Smart Flour Foods, Zyston, Composite Forge, and Southern Methodist University (SMU) Dedman College Executive Board. He is a former board member of the Children’s Medical Center Foundation, The Children’s Trust, and the SMU Alumni Board. Etcheverry received a Bachelor of Science in Economics and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Southern Methodist University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin.