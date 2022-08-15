Submit Release
News Search

There were 881 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,812 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Etcheverry To Texas Public Finance Authority

TEXAS, August 15 - August 15, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Lance Etcheverry to the Texas Public Finance Authority for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025. The Authority issues and sells bonds for designated state agencies in order to finance the acquisition or construction of buildings.

Lance Etcheverry of Dallas is the Founder and Managing Partner of Flat Creek Capital Management, LP. He is a member of the Salesmanship Club of Dallas and an Alumnus of Leadership Dallas. Additionally, he serves as a board member of Smart Flour Foods, Zyston, Composite Forge, and Southern Methodist University (SMU) Dedman College Executive Board. He is a former board member of the Children’s Medical Center Foundation, The Children’s Trust, and the SMU Alumni Board. Etcheverry received a Bachelor of Science in Economics and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Southern Methodist University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Etcheverry To Texas Public Finance Authority

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.