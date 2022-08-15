“The Mandalorian” Editor Jeff Seibenick Joins Manhattan Edit Workshop as Their Next Artist in Residence

MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Art of Editing Workshop Starts Online and In Person September 12th

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop), the cutting-edge, online digital-training destination for post-production specialists and content creators is proud to announce the upcoming Artist in Residence for the September 12th class will be two-time Emmy-nominated Editor Jeff Seibenick.

Jeff Seibenick began filmmaking at an early age, since he could afford his first VHS video camera, he started making movies with his high school friends on weekends and summers, several of which ended up in the local video store. He was in the second class to graduate from the newly established University of North Carolina School of the Arts school of Filmmaking with a major in Directing and Editing.

After moving to Los Angeles in 2001, Seibenick found some small successes in the music video industry before being asked by his college friend Jody Hill and former roommate Danny McBride to edit their first film, “The Foot Fist Way.”

That opened the door to more comedy editing when he got his first TV job on “The Sarah Silverman Program.” A few years later, his college buddies came calling once again to help on their first HBO show “Eastbound and Down.” From there Jeff was able to parlay his skills as an editor into more television comedies and independent features like “Flower” and “Legacy of the Whitetail Deer Hunter.”

Soon after that he found himself editing the pilot to “Young Sheldon” with director Jon Favreau. After a short conversation one day about their love for “Star Wars,” Jeff told Jon that if he were ever to make anything “Star Wars” to look no further for an editor and sure enough, when it was announced that Jon would be helming “The Mandalorian” for Disney+. Jeff emailed him and the rest is history. A massive childhood dream came true, Jeff has been a part of the “Star Wars” universe ever since.

The next installment of MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop will be taught LIVE online and in person beginning on September 12, 2022. Class runs Monday through Friday from 10 AM ET to 6 PM ET. For more information on the Six Week Intensive Workshop or to register, please visit https://www.mewshop.com/6-week-overview.

If you are interested in taking the class online please visit https://www.mewshop.com/six-week-intensive-online for all information and requirements. “We are pleased to announce “The Mandalorian” Editor Jeff Seibenick as our next Artist in Residence,” says MEWShop Director of Education Janet Dalton. “Jeff’ is a testament to building relationships in the editing room and putting in the hard work to fulfilling your dreams in this industry. We are super excited for our students to hear his journey and expertise in this upcoming class!” MEWShop’s early bird pricing ends August 20th.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop: The post-production industry is highly competitive, and knowing the industry standards – Premiere Pro, After Effects and Avid Media Composer – is critical for success. MEWShop offers all of this in one comprehensive six-week course, the training that aspiring post-production professionals need in each of these editing applications, taught by certified instructors.

Beyond the creative and technical aspects of editing, a portion of the Six Week Intensive Workshop is focused on the best strategies to secure a job once the class ends. Students will draft cover letters and resumes, which will be refined over the span of the class, and also discuss with instructors about interview strategies and job applications, as well as how to appropriately set rates and find the right work for each graduate’s unique interests.

The Six Week Intensive will run both online and in person Monday - Friday from 10am EST - 6pm EST with an hour lunch.

In person students will be provided with an iMac workstation to use during class time. The workstation comes preloaded with programs and media for the course.

Online students will be provided with class media and projects prior to class start date. Lessons, screenings and discussions will take place via Zoom. Students will need to obtain an Avid license from Avid or have or obtain an Adobe Premiere Pro license for the duration of the class. These can be purchased separately, or Manhattan Edit Workshop can direct students to free or temporary options.

Please make sure that your home computer specs are up to standard to handle these applications prior to taking the workshop. Manhattan Edit Workshop administration will do a trial run the week before the class begins with each student to verify that everything is working. For additional questions on online training, please contact jason@mewshop.com.



-Artists in Residence are schedule permitting.