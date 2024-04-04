“Beef” and “Lessons in Chemistry” Editor Laura Zempel, ACE, Joins Manhattan Edit Workshop as Artist in Residence

MEWShop’s Next Six Week Intensive Art of Editing Workshop Class Starts April 29th!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Editor Laura Zempel, ACE, as our next Artist in Residence. Laura will be sharing her journey in editing, from her initial interest in post production to navigating internships and assisting roles.

She'll discuss important skills like etiquette and working in an editing suite or post facility, as well as her passion for music and how that influences her editing. Laura will delve into the intricacies of editing actors' performances, staying emotionally connected to the material, and the importance of trusting the creative process. It's an exciting opportunity for students to learn from a seasoned professional in the industry.

Laura Zempel, ACE, is a two-time Emmy Award winning editor based in Los Angeles. Originally from Sacramento, she received a BFA in Film Production from Chapman University. She began her career as an assistant editor and has gone on to edit features and television such as HBO’s “Euphoria,” Netflix’s “Beef” and most recently Apple TV’s “Lessons in Chemistry.”

MEWShop's upcoming Six Week Intensive Workshop is scheduled to commence on April 29, 2024, and will be conducted live, both in person and online. Classes will run Monday through Friday, beginning at 10 AM ET and concluding at 5 PM ET. If interested in participating or wish to learn more about the workshop, please visit https://www.mewshop.com/6-week-overview for registration and comprehensive details. Space is limited, so reserve your spot in the class today.

About The Six Week Intensive Workshop: The post-production industry is highly competitive, and knowing the industry standards – Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve and Avid Media Composer – is critical for success. MEWShop offers all of this in one comprehensive six-week course, the training that aspiring post-production professionals need in each of these applications, taught by certified instructors.

Beyond the creative and technical aspects of editing, a portion of the Six Week Intensive Workshop is focused on the best strategies to secure a job once the class ends. Students will draft cover letters and resumes, which will be refined over the span of the class. They will also discuss with instructors interview strategies, job applications, how to appropriately set rates and find the right work for each graduate’s unique interests.

The Six Week Intensive also offers the opportunity to attain Avid Certification, delivering tangible advantages such as:

• Industry Recognition: Validate expertise in Avid Media Composer, gaining acknowledgment within the industry.

• Career Advancement: Acquire a credential with measurable value, enhancing prospects for career progression and demonstrating proficiency to employers.

• Distinguish Yourself: Showcase certification through specific badges and digital credentials, easily shareable on platforms like LinkedIn. These credentials can be integrated into personal marketing materials, accompanied by a printable certificate of achievement.

To support preparation for the Avid Certification exam, we provide a dedicated class prep session. Successfully passing the exam will bestow the esteemed title of Avid Certified Specialist, providing a valuable competitive edge in the job market.

For more information about Manhattan Edit Workshop and the Six-Week Intensive Art of Editing Workshop, please visit www.mewshop.com or contact jason@mewshop.com.



**Artists in Residence are schedule permitting.