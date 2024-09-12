Filmmaker U Launches New Color Grading Course with Eric Whipp, Mastermind Behind “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “Furiosa"

Students have the chance to learn and work directly with real project footage under the guidance of one of the industry's leading colorists

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filmmaker U, the leading online educational platform for filmmakers, is proud to announce the release of its highly anticipated second course featuring world-renowned colorist Eric Whipp. Known for his exceptional work on "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "Furiosa," Whipp will guide students through the intricate art of color grading by walking them through the process of grading a short film.

Eric Whipp's extraordinary ability to enhance the visual narrative of a film through color grading has made him a sought-after expert in the industry. His second course on Filmmaker U offers a unique opportunity for filmmakers to learn directly from a master of his craft, gaining insights and techniques that can elevate their projects to new heights.

New Course Highlights:

Comprehensive Tutorials: Follow Eric Whipp as he takes you step-by-step through the color grading process, from the initial footage to the final polished product.

Real-World Application with Real Footage: Gain practical experience by downloading and working on a short film, and applying the techniques and principles discussed throughout the course with the same footage Eric used in this course.

Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Access: Learn the secrets behind the stunning visuals of "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "Furiosa" through detailed case studies and exclusive footage.

"We are thrilled to have Eric Whipp add another color grading workshop to the lineup of our one-of-a-knd classes on Filmmaker U," said Gordon Burkell of Filmmaker U. "His expertise in color grading is unparalleled, and his course provides invaluable knowledge that will benefit filmmakers at all levels."

Eric Whipp's course will launch on September 10th, 2024, and is designed for filmmakers of all backgrounds, from novices to seasoned professionals. This course will help you understand the critical role of color in storytelling and equip you with the skills to enhance the visual impact of your films.

For more information about the workshop go to: https://www.filmmakeru.com/eric-whipp-color-grading-for-efficiency

About Filmmaker U: Filmmaker U is committed to providing top-tier, accessible education for filmmakers around the globe. With courses taught by industry veterans, Filmmaker U covers various filmmaking topics, including sound design, directing, editing, cinematography, and visual effects.

For more information about the course and to register, please visit filmmakeru.com.

