“Franklin” and “The Gilded Age” Editor Colleen Sharp, ACE, Joins Manhattan Edit Workshop as Artist in Residence

MEWShop’s Next Six Week Intensive Art of Editing Workshop Class Starts June 24th!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Editor Colleen Sharp, ACE, as our next Artist in Residence. After working in the industry as an apprentice editor on other projects, Colleen enjoyed a lengthy collaboration with two-time Academy Award nominee Craig McKay, ACE, serving as assistant editor on "The Silence of the Lambs" and "Mad Dog and Glory". She'll discuss how working with experienced editors led to her success; as well as her experience working on period tv series vs. feature films. It's an fascinating opportunity for students to learn from a talented veteran in the post production industry.

Colleen Sharp, ACE, is an editor whose work includes "The Gilded Age" and "The Deuce," both for HBO. Her latest work is for Apple TV+’s "Franklin."

MEWShop's upcoming Six Week Intensive Workshop is scheduled to commence on June 24, 2024, and will be conducted live, both in person and online. Classes will run Monday through Friday, beginning at 10 AM ET and concluding at 5 PM ET. If you're keen on participating or wish to learn more about the workshop, please visit https://www.mewshop.com/6-week-overview for registration and comprehensive details. Space is limited, so reserve your spot in the class today.

About The Six Week Intensive Workshop: The post-production industry is highly competitive, and knowing the industry standards – Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve and Avid Media Composer – is critical for success. MEWShop offers all of this in one comprehensive six-week course, the training that aspiring post-production professionals need in each of these applications, taught by certified instructors.

Beyond the creative and technical aspects of editing, a portion of the Six Week Intensive Workshop is focused on the best strategies to secure a job once the class ends. Students will draft cover letters and resumes, which will be refined over the span of the class. They will also discuss with instructors interview strategies, job applications, how to appropriately set rates and find the right work for each graduate’s unique interests.

The Six Week Intensive also offers the opportunity to attain Avid Certification, delivering tangible advantages such as:

• Industry Recognition: Validate your expertise in Avid Media Composer, gaining acknowledgment within the industry.

• Career Advancement: Acquire a credential with measurable value, enhancing your prospects for career progression and demonstrating your proficiency to employers.

• Distinguish Yourself: Showcase your certification through specific badges and digital credentials, easily shareable on platforms like LinkedIn. These credentials can be integrated into your personal marketing materials, accompanied by a printable certificate of achievement.

To support your preparation for the Avid Certification exam, we provide a dedicated class prep session. Successfully passing the exam will bestow upon you the esteemed title of Avid Certified Specialist, providing a valuable competitive edge in the job market.

For more information about Manhattan Edit Workshop and the Six-Week Intensive Art of Editing Workshop, please visit www.mewshop.com or contact jason@mewshop.com.



**Artists in Residence are schedule permitting.

Manhattan Edit Workshop's Six Week Intensive Workshop - Student Voices