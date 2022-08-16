Free Wheelchair Mission Welcomes Finance Leader to Board of Directors
EINPresswire.com/ -- Free Wheelchair Mission, a faith-based, humanitarian, nonprofit organization that has distributed 1.3 million wheelchairs in 94 developing countries around the world, welcomes Mark Hedstrom to its board of directors as its treasurer.
“Mark Hedstrom is a wonderful addition to our board with his vast expertise in the financial sector and a true heart for our mission,” said Stuart Rattray, chair of the organization’s board of directors. “We look forward to his leadership as the organization continues to enhance its already-strong financial position.”
Hedstrom, now retired, brings more than 40 years of experience in the financial sector. He was part of Colony Capital, Inc. (now Digital Bridge Group) for 27 years, where he served as the Executive Vice President, CFO, and COO. He also previously worked at Ernst & Young, Castle Pines Land Company, and The Koll Company after graduating from the University of Colorado.
“We are grateful for Mark’s support over the years and look forward to having him serve as treasurer on the board to guide our mission in this new capacity,” said Nuka Solomon, CEO of Free Wheelchair Mission.
Hedstrom is an active member of his local community and has recently served on the board of elders at his church, St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. Both he and his wife, Karen, have been supporters of Free Wheelchair Mission for more than five years.
About Free Wheelchair Mission:
Over the past 21 years, Free Wheelchair Mission has provided more than 1.3 million wheelchairs to those living with disabilities across 94 countries. Founded in 2001 by Don Schoendorfer, PhD, Free Wheelchair Mission is a humanitarian, faith-based nonprofit based in Irvine, California, that designs and manufactures cost-efficient, durable wheelchairs for individuals living with disabilities in developing countries. In collaboration with a worldwide network of like-minded partners that facilitates wheelchair distribution, the charity provides renewed dignity, independence, and hope through the gift of mobility, all at no cost to the recipient.
Connect with Free Wheelchair Mission:
Website: www.FreeWheelchairMission.org
Facebook: www.facebook.com/freewheelchairmission
Instagram: www.instagram.com/fwmission
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/free-wheelchair-mission
Tiktok: www.tiktok.com/@freewheelchairmission
Brad Cooper
“Mark Hedstrom is a wonderful addition to our board with his vast expertise in the financial sector and a true heart for our mission,” said Stuart Rattray, chair of the organization’s board of directors. “We look forward to his leadership as the organization continues to enhance its already-strong financial position.”
Hedstrom, now retired, brings more than 40 years of experience in the financial sector. He was part of Colony Capital, Inc. (now Digital Bridge Group) for 27 years, where he served as the Executive Vice President, CFO, and COO. He also previously worked at Ernst & Young, Castle Pines Land Company, and The Koll Company after graduating from the University of Colorado.
“We are grateful for Mark’s support over the years and look forward to having him serve as treasurer on the board to guide our mission in this new capacity,” said Nuka Solomon, CEO of Free Wheelchair Mission.
Hedstrom is an active member of his local community and has recently served on the board of elders at his church, St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. Both he and his wife, Karen, have been supporters of Free Wheelchair Mission for more than five years.
About Free Wheelchair Mission:
Over the past 21 years, Free Wheelchair Mission has provided more than 1.3 million wheelchairs to those living with disabilities across 94 countries. Founded in 2001 by Don Schoendorfer, PhD, Free Wheelchair Mission is a humanitarian, faith-based nonprofit based in Irvine, California, that designs and manufactures cost-efficient, durable wheelchairs for individuals living with disabilities in developing countries. In collaboration with a worldwide network of like-minded partners that facilitates wheelchair distribution, the charity provides renewed dignity, independence, and hope through the gift of mobility, all at no cost to the recipient.
Connect with Free Wheelchair Mission:
Website: www.FreeWheelchairMission.org
Facebook: www.facebook.com/freewheelchairmission
Instagram: www.instagram.com/fwmission
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/free-wheelchair-mission
Tiktok: www.tiktok.com/@freewheelchairmission
Brad Cooper
Free Wheelchair Mission
+1 949-529-1984
bcooper@freewheelchairmission.org