Monday, August 15

Washington has new hotline for monkeypox information

Washington’s Department of Health has set up a new hotline to answer your questions about the monkeypox virus, aka MPV. The number is 1-833-829-HELP. The hotline will be operational from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays, and between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday (outside of state holidays). Operators will answer any questions about risk factors, vaccine information, testing, and treatment. Just be aware that they won’t be able to schedule any appointments for you. Language assistance will be available in 240 languages. Continue reading at KUOW. (Gilles Lambert)

Proposal would keep worker heat protections in place all year in WA

New rules for people working outside in Washington may be in place year-round under a proposal from the state Department of Labor and Industries. For the past two years, L&I has released emergency rules for the summer which add to guidance already in place. The rules require rest breaks, water and shade for those working in the heat. They apply to construction, agriculture and delivery jobs, among other industries. This year’s emergency heat protections are in effect from June 15-Sept. 29. But staff members said temperatures are rising and they could be high outside of summer months. In May 2021, for example, the high temperature reached 92 degrees in the Yakima area, according to the National Weather Service. Continue reading at Yakima Herald-Republic. (Emree Weaver)

Energy secretary agrees Tri-Cities assets ‘irresistible’ for growing a clean energy hub

The Tri-Cities is well positioned to move from “cleanup to clean energy,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on her first visit to the Tri-Cities. Leaders representing Tri-Cities economic and other interests pitched the concept to her at a roundtable discussion, with their message bolstered by Granholm’s tours of the Hanford site and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland Thursday and Friday. The Tri-Cities has an “irresistible mixture” of assets for a clean energy economic future, Granholm agreed. And it has the benefit of being in a state that’s already No. 2 in the nation for clean energy as President Biden focuses on clean energy goals and signs new legislation with clean energy development tax incentives into law, she said. Continue reading at Tri-City Herald. (Bob Brawdy)

Associated Press

So-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law confuses some Florida schools

Thao, Kueng say they rejected plea deal in Floyd killing

Starbucks asks labor board to halt union votes temporarily

Seattle ambulance contractor pays $1.4 M in fines

Aberdeen Daily World

$50 million secured for North Shore Levee project in Aberdeen and Hoquiam

Bellingham Herald

Whatcom returns to CDC’s ‘low’ COVID community level, but these two regions would be ‘high’

Environmental report on Cherry Point Refinery dock begun in 2006 released Friday

Bellingham Starbucks workers strike

One and a half weeks since its first confirmed monkeypox case, has Whatcom seen more?

Bellingham’s blue buses are electric

Here’s how Bellingham is getting millions more to fight climate change

Columbian

Editorial: In Our View: Put vaccines on back-to-school to-do list (Stonier)

The Daily News

RiverCities board walks back limits on age, income for youth passengers

Everett Herald

Lynnwood’s microtransit test begins this fall, others possible

‘It’d be a miracle’: Providence tests new treatment for meth addiction

A daily pill could virtually end HIV, if people only knew to get it (Liias)

Proposed map shifts every Everett City Council district

Editorial: Nurses and hospitals need our care, support now

Indian Country Today

Quileute Tribe opens K-12 school on higher ground

$1B added to tribal broadband program

Fifty years later and Congress is ready to act on climate change

The Inlander

History seems to repeating itself between the Roaring 1920s and whatever it is the 2020s will be remembered for

Kitsap Sun

Requirements for electric vehicle charging stations on the horizon in Kitsap County

Peninsula Daily News

Clallam County considers rehousing allocations

Affordable housing units get upgrades

Jefferson County to consider opioid settlement allocation

Seattle Times

These areas of WA are likely to get hotter — but people keep moving there

How King County’s efforts to help at-risk students created a record that could jeopardize their privacy

Vessel carrying 2,600 gallons of fuel, oil sinks near San Juan Island

Column: How the media privileges white victims

Tri-City Herald

COVID takes a turn in Tri-Cities. Here’s the latest on infections and deaths

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

E-Bikes gain popularity in Walla Walla

Washington Post

Trump-allied lawyers pursued voting machine data in multiple states, records reveal

More dangerous heat waves are on the way: See the impact by Zip code.

Trump’s secrets: How a records dispute led the FBI to search Mar-a-Lago

As Congress funds high-tech climate solutions, it also bets on a low-tech one: Nature

Yakima Herald-Republic

Yakima Council looks at program supporting free transit rides for Yakima youths

Yakima Valley Memorial, MultiCare officials extend timeline for merger discussions

KING 5 TV (NBC)

New WSDOT video shows benefits of wildlife crossings, with more coming to Washington

Here’s what Washington state was granted for infrastructure projects

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Fishing vessel sinks off San Juan Island; Coast Guard responding to fuel spill

What’s behind Harborview Medical Center’s capacity crisis

Black-owned coffee shop in Shoreline targeted with new threats of racism

KUOW Public Radio

A community conversation about Seattle and the overdose crisis

‘Incredibly lucky’: endangered orcas dodge diesel spill off San Juan Island

Seattle considers fixing equity gap in cannabis industry

Take two for Seattle’s social housing initiative

Q13 TV (FOX)

Clean up efforts continue after diesel, oil spill near San Juan Island; scientists concerned about orcas

MyNorthwest

Harborview Medical Center 30% over capacity, will stop accepting non-emergency patients

Universal healthcare campaign gains momentum in Washington state

West Seattle Blog

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: SDOT announces September 18th reopening date

CORONAVIRUS: Updated West Seattle, countywide numbers

FOLLOWUP: Repairs yet to begin on ferry, pilings damaged in Fauntleroy crash