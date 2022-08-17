Lovell Government Services Partners with Medline to Bring UNITE Foot & Ankle Implant Portfolio to the U.S. Government
Medline UNITE products are now available on the DLA's ECAT System under Lovell’s Just in Time (JIT) ECAT Contract.
Expanding access to these solutions will mean that we are able to help even more patients with our innovative solutions, which is our organization’s overarching objective.”PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell Government Services (Lovell), a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and trusted federal vendor since 2013, today announced the addition of the Medline UNITE catalog of foot & ankle implants to the Defense Logistics Agency's (DLA) electronic cataloging (ECAT) system. ECAT is a web-based catalog that grants the Department of Defense (DoD) and other Federal agencies, such as the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), convenient access to a wide range of medical-surgical catalogs.
— Scott Goldstein, Director of Marketing at Medline
“Lovell is honored to work with Medline to assist with ECAT access. This distribution partnership gives VA and DoD Surgeons yet another way to procure Medline UNITE’s intuitive implant systems to help treat their patients,” said Chris Lovell, CEO, Major, USMC (Ret.), Lovell Government Services. “Our work gives government customers the dual benefit of access to a cutting-edge portfolio of surgical solutions on the ECAT "Just in Time" (JIT) contract and the ability to work towards their SDVOSB procurement goals. This is a win-win for everyone.”
Medline’s ongoing collaboration with leading surgeons in the field of foot & ankle trauma and reconstruction has led to the development and commercialization of numerous surgical innovations. The addition of Medline UNITE products to ECAT is significant because it opens a new procurement channel for government customers, especially those working with orders that exceed credit card limits or are time-sensitive.
“The addition of our innovative foot & ankle solutions to Lovell’s ECAT contract gives U.S. Federal agencies access to our complete offering and helps expedite delivery while providing additional financing options,” said Scott Goldstein, Director of Marketing at Medline. “Our goal with UNITE is to create intelligently designed implants and instruments that solve previously unmet needs while advancing surgical efficiency and clinical performance. Expanding access to these solutions will mean that we are able to help even more patients with our innovative solutions, which is our organization’s overarching objective.”
ABOUT LOVELL GOVERNMENT SERVICES:
Lovell Government Services Inc. was founded by Chris Lovell, Major USMC (Retired), in 2013 out of a desire to continue to serve by providing specialty Medical and Surgical Resources to the Veterans Administration Hospital System and the U.S. Military Medical Networks. Having served for over 24 years, Chris also wanted to ensure America's Warfighters had access to the most advanced lifesaving resources available on and off the battlefield. Lovell Government Services is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, ranking as the third fastest-growing private American business in 2020 and the thirty-ninth fastest-growing private American business in 2021 out of thousands of applicants. Lovell partners with medical, dental, and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and Military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts. Learn more at www.lovellgov.com.
ABOUT MEDLINE:
Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country’s largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 30,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at http://www.medline.com.
Mia McCann
Lovell Government Services
+1 850-684-1867
email us here