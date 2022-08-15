Intermittent Lane Closures of I-515 Ramp to Eastern Ave. Planned for Tonight

Las Vegas, Nev. – Crews plan intermittent closures of the offramp from northbound I-515 (U.S. 95) to Eastern Ave. near downtown Las Vegas on Monday, August 15 between 10:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and consider using I-515 exits at Charleston or Las Vegas Blvd. as alternate routes.

The closures are needed as crews place precast concrete barrier rail on I-515 at Eastern Ave. as part of the ongoing I-515/Charleston project, which broke ground earlier this month.

The project aims to reduce crashes and reduce travel time around the Charleston Curve. Another goal is to improve mobility on Charleston Blvd at I-515. The project will widen I-515 by adding an auxiliary lane in each direction between Charleston and Eastern. It will also add additional turn lanes at the Charleston interchange and improve sidewalks and lighting for pedestrian safety. Construction is anticipated to last into the Spring of 2024. Drivers can get updates on the project and information about traffic restrictions at i515Charleston.com.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

