Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) Awards Mobile Biometric Reader Contract to Imageware
Imageware chosen by CATSA to provide their mobile Imageware Identify solution to secure access to restricted areas at 32 Canadian airports.
Imageware (OTCMKTS:iwsy)
This strategic win with CATSA is further validation of our strategy and roadmap, and will even accelerate our development efforts of the growing Imageware Identity Platform.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imageware® (OTCQB: IWSY) (“Imageware” or “the Company”), a leader in biometric identification and authentication, was chosen by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA), as the successful vendor, to provide their mobile Imageware Identify solution to secure access to restricted areas at 32 Canadian airports.
— AJ Naddell, SVP Product Management and Sales
CATSA’s current fleet of mobile biometric readers have reached their end of life, and they needed a modern solution to replace them. CATSA put together a sophisticated set of requirements to not only replace the aging devices but to modernize the user experience.
- teamed up with IDSecure, a leader in mobile hardware for law enforcement, to provide an all-in-one solution that exceeds CATSA’s requirements and provides them with a future-proof solution, to meet both current and emerging needs. The solution uses Imageware Identify, a module of the newly modernized Imageware Identity Platform, along with a mobile device designed by IDSecure, which includes an iris scanner from IrisID and fingerprint readers from Integrated Biometrics, with potential for moving to contactless fingerprint.
“This strategic win with CATSA is further validation of our strategy and roadmap, and will even accelerate our development efforts of the growing Imageware Identity Platform,” said AJ Naddell, Imageware’s SVP of Product Management & Sales. “The required enhancements for this project are not just a one-off. We strategically responded to this competitive solicitation as this will bolster our position with many other customers, satisfying use cases including facility access, prisoner transfer, and more.”
This is a highly strategic deal that represents $6.2M CAD over five years, with approximately half of the total contract value to be realized in 2022. The CATSA contract comes on the heels of several other deals and in advance of many more as Imageware’s revitalized Identity Platform takes the market by storm.
About Imageware Identify
Imageware Identify can read various smart cards and match the stored biometrics against live capture of iris, face, and fingerprint. The streamlined user interface makes capturing biometrics easy. The solution is designed to support nearly any use case and workflow, dynamically adapting screens for the required inputs.
About Imageware®
Imageware identifies, verifies, and authenticates who people are, not just what keys and codes they have. Our server-based, multimodal biometric solutions provide faster, accurate identification to better secure communities, data, and assets. Imageware solutions are trusted globally by law enforcement, government agencies, and private enterprises. Imageware: Identity with Biometric Certainty. For more information, please visit www.imageware.io.
Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “if,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to Imageware Systems, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Imageware may from time-to-time update publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in Imageware’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.
Media Contact:
Theresa Hernandez
Marketing Manager
Imageware®
thernandez@imageware.io
Theresa Hernandez
ImageWare Systems, Inc.
+ 18584497490
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn