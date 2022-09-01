Imageware Selected to Participate in the 2022 DHS S&T Biometric Technology Rally
Imageware will participate in the DHS Biometric Technology Rally, which kicks off on September 14, 2022.
Gender and racial bias is the biggest issue in facial recognition today. Bias impacts many individuals and is limiting the rollout of a technology that can drive better security and user experiences.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imageware® (OTCQB: IWSY) (“Imageware” or “the Company”), a leader in biometric identification and authentication, was chosen by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA), to participate in the 2022 DHS Science and Technology (S&T) Biometric Technology Rally to be conducted starting on September 14, 2022.
— AJ Naddell, Imageware’s Senior Vice President of Product Management & Sales
DHS S&T Directorate is again hosting its Biometric Technology Rally. This year’s scenario focuses on the feasibility of using biometrics in an unattended mode to speed the flow of registered users through specific lanes at airports and other high-volume points of entry. Evaluators will judge solutions for efficiency, speed, effectiveness, user satisfaction, privacy, and equitability.
Imageware applied to participate in the rally with a unique approach. The company’s algorithm-agnostic Biometric Engine BE (trademarked) supports virtually any open or proprietary biometric algorithm from nearly any vendor. In addition, Imageware’s patented biometric fusion combines two separate, highly rated face-matching algorithms to provide significant advantages over a single face algorithm. Specifically for this rally, Imageware will demonstrate how their biometric fusion technology results in greater accuracy and mitigates racial and gender bias, as compared to using only a single biometric algorithm. This technique sets the company’s solutions apart from others in the industry.
“Gender and racial bias is the biggest issue in facial recognition today,'' said AJ Naddell, Imageware’s Senior Vice President of Product Management & Sales. “Bias impacts many individuals which is limiting the rollout of a technology that can help drive better security and user experiences. In the past year, we have filed several strategic patents to help solve for bias, building upon one of our foundational biometric fusion patents from years ago. Our hope is to prove the value of our new methodology and help progress the use of biometrics in every industry.”
DHS S&T selected Imageware to participate in the 2022 rally, which will be held between September 14th and the 30th at the S&T test facility in Maryland. As a pioneer in biometric identification, vendor-neutral searching and matching, as well as biometric fusion, Imageware is confident that our solution will meet the rigorous testing requirements set out by DHS S&T and prove that biometric fusion is vital to overcoming facial recognition’s limitations in high-traffic environments such as airports.
About Imageware Biometric Engine
The Biometric Engine is a scalable multi-modal biometric technology platform, ensuring only valid individuals gain access to controlled areas or secure documents. It's agnostic in biometric algorithm and hardware, supporting the largest number of algorithms and devices on the market. Using two or more biometric algorithms, such as a face and finger, or face algorithms from two different vendors, it merges the results after programmed logic is applied to the results, reducing or eliminating bias.
About Imageware®
Imageware identifies, verifies, and authenticates who people are, not just what keys and codes they have. Our server-based, multimodal biometric solutions provide faster, accurate identification to better secure communities, data, and assets. Imageware solutions are trusted globally by law enforcement, government agencies, and private enterprises. Imageware: Identity with Biometric Certainty.
