Tucson Police Department Awards Law Enforcement Solution Contract to Imageware
Imageware was chosen by the Tucson Police Department to upgrade their existing Imageware Law Enforcement solution to the new Imageware Law Enforcement 2.0
Imageware (OTCMKTS:iwsy)
We are excited that the Tucson Police Department has decided to upgrade to our new LE2 Platform with more modern features and capabilities that simply don’t exist in competitive products.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imageware®. (OTCQB: IWSY) (“Imageware” or “the Company”), a leader in biometric identification and authentication, was chosen by the Tucson Police Department (TPD) to upgrade their existing Imageware Law Enforcement solution to the new Imageware Law Enforcement 2.0 platform (LE2), beating out the competition once again.
— AJ Naddell, SVP Product Management and Sales
TPD is in the top 50 largest agencies in the United States and one of the biggest agencies in the state of Arizona, with over 830 sworn officers, serving over 520,000 citizens and covering more than 200 square miles within Pima County. TPD has been an Imageware customer for more than two decades and evaluated competitive products before choosing Imageware’s solution. TPD determined that the Imageware solution was replacing three disparate systems, bringing great time and tax-payer dollar efficiency to the department.
TPD will use Imageware Capture for new booking records as well as to review, correct, and refine records created from the Pima County Jail and sent to the Imageware LE2 server in real time via an interconnect to their Jail Management System (JMS). This is a tremendous improvement over their current workflow, which requires records to be emailed between the three systems. With the new Imageware solution, all booking data will be immediately available to the Imageware Investigate module, allowing users to conduct investigations and create virtual lineups.
“We are excited that the Tucson Police Department has decided to upgrade to our new LE2 Platform with more modern features and capabilities that simply don’t exist in competitive products. Our modernized solution not only makes work easier for each officer using it, but it ultimately is a more effective and efficient use of taxpayer dollars” said AJ Naddell, SVP of Product Management & Sales for Imageware.
This five-year contract represents our ongoing commitment to the Tucson, Arizona community, as well as TPD’s continued belief in Imageware technology and outstanding 24/7 US- based customer support. Imageware is having early success across North America, selling this revitalized platform into more than 18,000 law enforcement agencies that need modern software to protect themselves and the public.
About Imageware Law Enforcement 2.0
Imagware’s Law Enforcement products reduce booking time with fully automated capture and increase officer safety with flexible platform support for station or field use. The platform was designed to support nearly any use case and workflow, dynamically adapting, as needed.
About Imageware®
Imageware identifies, verifies, and authenticates who people are, not just what keys and codes they have. Our server-based, multimodal biometric solutions provide faster, accurate identification to better secure communities, data, and assets. Imageware solutions are trusted globally by law enforcement, government agencies, and private enterprises. Imageware: Identity with Biometric Certainty. For more information, please visit www.imageware.io.
Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “if,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to ImageWare Systems, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. ImageWare may from time to time update publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in ImageWare’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.
