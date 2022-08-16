OSHA Training Services Provides Confined Space Entry Training Courses to OSHA Personnel At No Cost
Specialized Training for CSHOs and Consultants
Fortunately, now, money and availability will no longer be barriers to OSHA compliance and consultation personnel getting comprehensive, high-quality training on OSHA’s confined space entry standards”USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An OSHA training company is doing their part to help improving safety for workers who perform confined space entry operations. And they are doing that by making their online permit-required confined space entry training courses available for free to Federal and State OSHA compliance personnel, as well as to personnel in the State OSHA Consultation Programs.
Curtis Chambers, President of OSHA Training Services Inc., explains why this training can benefit not just the OSHA inspectors and consultation personnel, but employers and employees as well. “There are a lot of smart people in the OSHA compliance and consultation ranks. However, many of them just have not had the opportunity to get in-depth training on OSHA’s permit-required confined space entry standards. As a result, I have been party to a lot of OSHA inspections where a citation, or citations, for alleged violations of OSHA’s permit-required confined space entry standards are issued to an employer, when in reality they should not have been. And this is usually due to the OSHA inspector’s lack of understanding their own rules. That results in the employer and OSHA administrators being tied up unnecessarily in lengthy negotiations or court proceedings that are, frankly, a waste of everyone’s time and money.”
“Conversely,” says Mr. Chambers, “I’ve seen cases where OSHA inspectors or consultation program personnel have inspected or evaluated confined space entry operations or programs that did not meet OSHA’s permit-required confined space entry standards, yet no citation or recommendation was issued because the inspector was oblivious to the fact that what they were witnessing was an obvious violation. And in those cases, workers continue to perform work while exposed to confined space hazards and non-compliant programs, which could turn out to be deadly.”
Mr. Chambers opines that the reason for these inspection issues can often be traced to the inability of many OSHA inspectors and consultation personnel to obtain confined space training. “As a former safety officer at one of the State OSHA Consultation programs, I personally experienced how exasperating it can be for OSHA compliance officers and State consultation inspectors to receive the high-quality, in-depth training they need on complex OSHA standards such as confined space entry. There were several times that I would literally beg my boss to let me attend specialty classes for OSHA compliance officers and consultation personnel being conducted at the OSHA Training Institute in Chicago. However, there was usually no money in the budget to send me to Chicago for the class, or, there was no free time available in my schedule to attend training.”
Fortunately, now, money and availability will no longer be barriers to OSHA compliance and consultation personnel getting comprehensive, high-quality training on OSHA’s confined space entry standards. “As a way of showing my appreciation for the OSHA compliance officers and State consultation personnel performing an often-thankless job, and, to contribute towards making confined space entry operations safer for everyone, we are offering to waive the cost for these professionals in the OSHA enforcement and consultation programs to take any one of our comprehensive online training courses on permit-required confined space entry for construction or for general industry”, says Mr. Chambers.
The online confined space training courses offered are "on-demand”, meaning the learner can access their course at any time, logging in and out at will to train at their own pace when time allows. Courses come with a PDF notes packet to download for use as the student progress through the course, and learning is validated by module quizzes and a final exam. And those students who successfully complete a course can print their own personalized training certificate.
Federal and State OSHA compliance officers and their supervisors, as well as State OSHA Consultation Program personnel, who are interested in taking one of these online permit-required confined space entry training courses at no cost should contact Mr. Chambers at curtis.chambers@oshatrainingservice.com, or call him at 877-771-6742.
