Submit Release
News Search

There were 783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,695 in the last 365 days.

DHHR Purchases Mobile COVID-19 Vans for Testing and Vaccines

Some of the vans have already been deployed to local health departments across the state and others will be delivered in the coming months. If schools are interested in having the van come to an event, please contact your local health department.

vans.jpg

“I'd like to thank the team at DHHR’s Center for Threat Preparedness for all their work on this important initiative,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Office and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “The vans are capable of delivering important health services to support communities around the state.”

Additionally, DHHR is offering free rapid COVID-19 test kits that can be sent to interested K-12 public and private schools, as well as the ability to provide schools with air purifiers and sanitizing supplies. Please contact the Center for Threat Preparedness at dhhrbphcommand@wv.gov for more information.

vans 2.jpg

Funding for the vans was provided through a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) epidemiology and laboratory capacity grant. 

You just read:

DHHR Purchases Mobile COVID-19 Vans for Testing and Vaccines

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.