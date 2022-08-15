DHHR Purchases Mobile COVID-19 Vans for Testing and Vaccines

Some of the vans have already been deployed to local health departments across the state and others will be delivered in the coming months. If schools are interested in having the van come to an event, please contact your local health department.





“I'd like to thank the team at DHHR’s Center for Threat Preparedness for all their work on this important initiative,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Office and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “The vans are capable of delivering important health services to support communities around the state.”

Additionally, DHHR is offering free rapid COVID-19 test kits that can be sent to interested K-12 public and private schools, as well as the ability to provide schools with air purifiers and sanitizing supplies. Please contact the Center for Threat Preparedness at dhhrbphcommand@wv.gov for more information.





Funding for the vans was provided through a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) epidemiology and laboratory capacity grant.