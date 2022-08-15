Branden Martin Debuts Soulful Country Album “001” Including 5 Award-Winning Songs Out Now
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kentucky native Branden Martin's debut album 001 is out now. This 13-track album features five co-penned award-winning songs. His most recent release, Drink to Remember, was accompanied by a cinematic video illustrating the difficult reality of losing a loved one. Listen to the album here: https://bit.ly/3QBzJWz
“I wrote these songs while I was dealing with some of life’s challenges. Though we didn’t go into this project with a collective theme in mind, these songs captured a unique period of my life; so, they ended having an underlying theme when we wrapped it up. My previous EPs served as a preface for this new album 001, so this is my Chapter 1.”- Branden Martin
With 001, an album produced by Kyle Manner (Brad Paisley & Dierks Bentley), Branden brings vulnerable songs about real life to his fans, with gritty country riffs boldly setting him apart. His authentic songwriting envelops listeners to share in the struggles of love and life.
Track Listing
1. Same Old Road (Branden Martin [BMI])
2. Low Moaning Song (Branden Martin [BMI])
3. Warm Glass of Whiskey (Branden Martin [BMI])
4. Nevermore (Branden Martin & Leslie Satcher [BMI])
5. Drunk Again (Branden Martin & Jerry Salley [BMI])
6. The Man I Am (Branden Martin & Darrell Hayes [BMI])
7. Outlaws and Gypsies (Branden Martin & Josh Huggins [BMI])
8. Kentucky Heartache (Branden Martin & Jim Beavers [BMI])
9. Drink to Remember (Branden Martin, Joel Jorgenson & Chris Monteverde [BMI])
10. Nothing (Branden Martin & Leslie Satcher [BMI])
11. I Don’t Know (Branden Martin [BMI])
12. She Always Cries (Branden Martin [BMI])
13. Me and This Old Guitar (Branden Martin & Leslie Satcher [BMI])
Branden’s previous EP Live at Southern Ground, which features live recordings of Low Moaning Song, The Man I Am, Drunk Again, Outlaws and Gypsies and Nothing was honored with the 2021 Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Award for EP of the Year.
Live at Southern Ground – EP Spotify link here
To stay updated on Branden, visit the links below:
Website: https://brandenmartinmusic.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BrandenMartinOfficial/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/branden_martin/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/brandenwmartin
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4tGR7p2MLb62k1SNhgfTXY
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxEMzCbXuRirM-g1Zdbsciw/featured
About Branden Martin
Branden Martin is a singer with a big, soulful voice and refreshingly retro sound. Branden was featured on NBC’s The Voice Season 12, giving him a strong start in music. He built his chops performing in local bars and music venues, opening for artists such as Jason Michael Carroll, RaeLynn, Mark Chesnutt, Confederate Railroad, David Allan Coe and The Steel Woods. His brand of music draws rave reviews earning him dedicated fans who only show up for raw talent and hard work.
Branden Martin is a seasoned veteran of country music. Writing vulnerable, authentic songs about real life, this Kentucky native is a self-taught guitarist who never considered compromising his roots to find success. He found an opportunity to follow his passion in 2014 when he was convinced to compete in the “Hoedown in the Holler,” an annual, homegrown country music festival in Kentucky with a legacy of launching acts like Morgan Wallen & Dylan Scott. He competed against highly experienced musicians and won.
In between festivals, opening for major label artists and playing honky-tonks, Branden released his hit singles Drink To Remember (2021), accompanied by a cinematic video, and Drunk Again (2020) alongside other EP projects.
Becky Parsons
"Drink To Remember" by Branden Martin music video