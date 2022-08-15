ATELIER Playa Mujeres announces benefit for its guests by granting access to the VIP Lounge by Mera at Cancun's Airport

ATELIER Playa Mujeres becomes the first local resort in its category to offer this additional benefit as part of its all-inclusive service.

CANCúN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mexican hotel operator, ATELIER de Hoteles, renowned for its innovative Handcrafted Hospitality® concept, has recently announced its partership with Mera Corporation, a well-known food and beverage operator with more than 30 years of experience, by securing its guests an exclusive place at VIP Lounge by Mera.

The objective of this partnership is to provide guests of ATELIER Playa Mujeres the benefit of enjoying the last of their vacations in the Mexican Caribbean. Hence before boarding their flight back home, guests will delight in up to 3 hours to unwind in the VIP Lounge by Mera located in terminals 2, 3, and 4 at Cancun International Airport. These special lounges have snack service, a menu with a variety of food and beverages, Wi-Fi, phone chargers, and screens with information on arriving and departing flights.

"As part of our Barefoot Luxury® concept, we at ATELIER de Hoteles are constantly searching for the best conditions with added and differentiating values to offer our guests in each of their trips. Therefore, we are happy to provide them the possibility to enjoy the luxury and comfortable lounges at VIP Lounge by Mera, expanding their vacation experiences till the last moment before returning home," said Mascia Nadin, Chief Operating Officer of ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles.

Guest having a reservation in any of the following INSPIRA Suite categories at ATELIER Playa Mujeres began enjoying this benefit as of August 1st, 2022:

• INSPIRA Junior Suite Swim Out Ocean View

• INSPIRA Junior Suite Ocean Front

• INSPIRA Rooftop Suite

• INSPIRA Party Suite

• INSPIRA Master Suite Ocean Front

• INSPIRA Village

ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles' Barefoot Luxury® concept allows our guests to experience a completely unique vacation, thus making them prefer the services of ATELIER Playa Mujeres.

About:

ATELIER de Hoteles is an innovative and bold Mexican hotel group founded in 2015, inspired by a high-end focus on contemporary Mexican art as the central element and a driving force of the concepts that include strategy, passion, and commitment. ATELIER de Hoteles’ four brands, ATELIER, ESTUDIO, ÓLEO, and MET, offer Barefoot Luxury® experiences that are accompanied by the highest standards of service at their properties which are in the Cancun Hotel Zone, and Cancun´s Playa Mujeres. Other beach properties and urban locations are currently on the way.

