NFT Collection "SAVE THE DATE" announces a Money Back Guarantee

The mission of “SAVE THE DATE” is to create meaningful human connections through celebration, legacy, and ownership (minting) NFTs of special dates in the metaverse calendar.

The collection consists of a series of 18,250 NFTs where each DATE is a 1/1 unique combination of 8 numbers that together represent one day in the last 50 years

By being the first to own the metaverse calendar, we allow you to own the most precious resource of all - time.

What is your DATE?