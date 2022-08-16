NFT Collection "SAVE THE DATE" announces a Money Back Guarantee
The mission of “SAVE THE DATE” is to create meaningful human connections through celebration, legacy, and ownership (minting) NFTs of special dates in the metaverse calendar.
The collection consists of a series of 18,250 NFTs where each DATE is a 1/1 unique combination of 8 numbers that together represent one day in the last 50 years
By being the first to own the metaverse calendar, we allow you to own the most precious resource of all - time.
Company Ethos: For the first time in Web3! Putting their money where their mouth is, SAVE THE DATE - NFT Collection and female founders offer a Money Back Guarantee in the smart contract. No trust needed. If you bought your DATE directly from the project and you want a refund, you can get 0.07 ETH back and this is guaranteed in the smart contract.
SAVE THE DATE is an NFT project that lets you hold your DATE and continue to celebrate it forever. Everyone has at least one day they hold dear. It may be a birthday, an anniversary, a moment, a memory. Each NFT for purchase represents that ONE day (month, day, year) from a specific day over the last 50 years that you will hold the key to by purchasing the right to that NFT/date. The collection consists of a series of 18,250 NFTs where each DATE is a 1/1 unique combination of 8 numbers that together represent one day in the last 50 years, and today announces for the first time in Web 3.0 a money back guarantee in the smart contract.
The mission of “SAVE THE DATE” is to create meaningful human connections through celebration, legacy, and ownership (minting) NFTs of special dates in the metaverse calendar. By being the first to own the metaverse calendar, we allow you to own the most precious resource of all - time. With your DATE, you are able to capture a priceless moment in your life while also gaining membership access to a community as well as benefits based on your individual DATE. Your DATE will open digital and physical doors for you. Legendary dates are also available for purchase and more will be sourced from the community.
Utilities in this collection contain unique, real life applications, and incentives that are seen in partnerships with companies such as South Beach Moxy, BATCH, Showfields and more names to be announced soon. After you secure your DATE, in the first year, your DATE will unlock 4 FREE art pieces made by well known artists and all integrate your DATE. In addition to the art, DATE holders receive a Celebration Package worth hundreds of dollars of exclusive promotions and benefits from partner hotels, restaurants, and brands that would help you celebrate your cherished DATEs. First drop to be in partnership with well recognized NFT artist, poet, society of Gold Medalist Illustrator, and Forbes 30 under 30 recipient Amber Vittoria.
Co-founder Rotem Lev-Zwickel states: “We like to do things for the first time in Web3. As far as we know, no other project allows you to choose a specific NFT when you mint. And, now, we are announcing a refund - again, as far as we know, this is the first time this is done in Web3. We want to show the community we are serious about our business. We are here for the long run and we intend to deliver on our promises. This is our way to ensure the community of DATE holders knows we are here to work for them. If you are not happy, you can get your money back.”
The Promise: If you bought your DATE directly from the project (and not on the secondary market) you are eligible for a refund. As long as:
**You paid a full price for your DATE. Meaning you did not ask for a random one or received it for free or as an airdrop. Full price is at least 0.1 ETH
**You did not claim any of the free art pieces or any of the perks from the celebration package. Once a claim has been made, you are no longer eligible for a refund
**If you did not claim a perk or art piece, you paid full price, bought directly from us as part of the first Real OG batch - you are eligible for the refund FOREVER
**If you did not claim a perk or art piece, you paid full price, bought directly from us as part of other batches - you are eligible for the refund for 90 days
You can claim your refund on our minting page 24 hours after purchasing
Website: www.whatisyourdate.xyz
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatisyourdate
Twitter: @whatisyourdate
Email: Rotem@whatisyourdate.xyz
BIANCA BUCARAM
THE BUCARAM PUBLIC RELATIONS Group
+1 713-898-6552
email us here