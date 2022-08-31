New Federal Incentives Jump Start Domestic Chipmaking Factories

Turn to Formaspace for custom benching systems with built-in ESD protection used in leading electronics assembly factories. Formaspace builds custom cleanroom furniture, such as the cart shown above, made for an aerospace satellite production facility in Florida. From the electronics assembly factory floor to product engineering and testing labs, Formaspace has you covered with our custom workbenches.

The Chips and Science Act has now been signed into law. Find out if this $200 billion funding bill will help jumpstart the domestic chipmaking industry.

Given the current geopolitical situation (as well as our increasing dependence on computer chips!) it’s easy to justify the need to make investments to help America to become more “chip” independent.” — Formaspace