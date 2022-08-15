Gordon McKernan Signs NIL Deal with Tigers Football Top Recruit Harold Perkins
McKernan scores a touchdown after securing an NIL deal with Perkins, a freshman linebacker recognized for his defensive strength.
I’m thankful that the Tigers brought him back to Louisiana. It’s a win for Perkins, a win for the Tigers, and a win for me to be able to partner with such a talented young player.”LA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has signed a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Harold Perkins, a 5-star freshman linebacker for the Tigers Football team.
— Gordon McKernan
Originally from Louisiana, Perkins moved from New Orleans to Houston following Hurricane Katrina. After finding success as a key player for the Cypress Park High School Tigers, Perkins has found his way back to the boot upon committing to the Tigers Football team.
When asked about what led him to offer Perkins a NIL deal, McKernan said, “Everyone is talking about Harold Perkins. The extent of his defensive talent as a freshman is a sure sign that he’s destined for success. I’m thankful that the Tigers brought him back to Louisiana. It’s a win for Perkins, a win for the Tigers, and a win for me to be able to partner with such a talented young player.”
Perkins has gained national recognition for his defensive talent. ESPN deemed him a 5-star player and rated him No. 4 for the entire Class of 2022. Tigers Football is sure to maintain its stance as a leader in college football with the addition of Perkins.
