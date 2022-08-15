Milestone reached for The Yorktowne Hotel: Reservations now live beginning Jan 1st 2023 onwards
YORK, PA, USA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Yorktowne Hotel, operated by GF Hotels & Resorts, a full-service ownership and management company specializing in hotels, resorts, golf courses, and other related hospitality assets, recently announced that reservations are now live on their brand website.
Beginning January 1st 2023, reservations can now be booked for all room types at the new Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. The hotel, operated by GF Hotels and Resorts, plans to open in fall of 2022 with the presell date cushioned to 1/1/23 according to standard Hilton policy for new hotel openings. The presell date is moved forward in phases as the project nears completion. The cushion is included to mitigate any delays associated with a hotel opening.
“We have reached a huge project milestone with this announcement.” Said Managing Director Mr. Michael Blum. “The people of York have awaited this moment for a number of years and we are happy to say we are finally at this point.”
“It’s a great honor and privilege to have The Yorktowne Hotel into the GF Hotels & Resorts family. We are very excited for this development” said Mr. Ken Kochenour, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GF Hotels & Resorts and a York College alumnus.
Reservations can be booked at the following URL: www.theyorktownehotel.tapestrycollection.com
To learn more about GF Hotels & Resorts, please contact Lisa Drake, Vice President, Development and Owner Relations, at (215) 972-2235 or DrakeL@GFHotels.com.
To learn about employment opportunities with The Yorktowne Hotel, please contact Michael Blum, Managing Director, at blumm@gfhotels.com.
About GF Hotels & Resorts
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With over 140 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 31 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 34 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry. Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
