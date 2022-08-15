Auditions Open for STC’s Production of Sister Act

An exciting show sends the company in search of a diverse group of actors.

SHEBOYGAN, WI, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sheboygan Theater Company (STC) announced today that it will hold in-person auditions for the company’s upcoming production of Sister Act Monday August 15 between 6:30pm and 9pm and Tuesday August 16 between 7:30pm and 9pm.

Call Backs are scheduled for Wednesday August 17, 2022, at 7:30pm. The production will be staged at the Leslie W. Johnson Theater on the Horace Mann Middle School campus at the end of September.

“This is the first show of our new season and we’re hoping to attract a large and diverse cast,” said STC Executive Director Tricia Roberts. “We’re very excited about this production. We continue to reach out into the community in an effort to attract a broad and diverse group of actors for this show. We have a lot of opportunities for local actors and want to encourage everyone who wants to take part to schedule an audition time slot.”

The Company will be auditioning for a number of roles, including:

• Curtis, the baritone club owner/organized crime boss

• Monsignor, the jaded head of the church

• Eddie, Deloris’ police officer love interest

• Mother Superior, Deloris, and a strong nun ensemble.

• 3-4 thugs

Actors should prepare a cut of a song (around 32 measures) that showcases their vocal skills. Please provide sheet music that lays flat, and pages turn easily as an accompanist will be provided. If you are unsure of what to prepare, simply choose something you feel suits you best. A headshot, resumé, and short monologue are all a plus, but not a requirement. Actors are asked to come with any conflicts they may have for the duration of the production and arrive early to fill out any necessary forms.

Sheboygan native and experienced theater director Amanda Ellis will direct this production.

“I really love this show and I think it offers local artists and actors a wonderful opportunity to get on stage and act,” Ellis said. “This play is filled with joyful music but it’s so much more than a musical theater experience. There are parts for everyone, even non-singers, so please don’t hesitate to schedule your audition today!”

To schedule your audition time slot, call 920-459-3773 today. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are still available at https://www.stcshows.org/.



About Sheboygan Theater Company

Founded in 1924, Sheboygan Theatre Company is a deeply rooted, multi-generational community theatre serving Sheboygan and its surrounding areas. STC operates as a non-profit within the Sheboygan Area School District Community Recreation Department. STC is a volunteer-run organization with a 15-member Advisory Committee. In addition to our Executive Director STC also hires independent contractors as directors and designers to bring our Main Stage shows to life. STC produces at least four Main Stage shows each year in the Leslie W. Johnson Theatre on the Horace Mann Middle School campus. Learn more at: https://www.stcshows.org/.