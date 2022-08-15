Solomon Exam Prep Publishes 6th Edition of Bestselling Study Guide for FINRA Series 79 Investment Banking Exam

Solomon Exam Prep's Series 79 Study Guide, available as a digital subscription with a hardcopy upgrade option.

The 6th edition of the Solomon Exam Prep Series 79 Study Guide is now available for professionals seeking their FINRA Series 79 license.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solomon Exam Prep has just published the 6th edition of “The Solomon Exam Prep Guide: Series 79 FINRA Investment Banking Representative Qualification Exam.” With this updated edition of the Series 79 Study Guide, professionals can learn the content they need to know to pass the Series 79 exam.



The Series 79 exam was created by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the self-regulatory organization that regulates member brokerage firms and exchange markets. Passing the Series 79 exam, along with the co-requisite Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) Exam, qualifies individuals to advise on and/or facilitate the following:



– Debt and equity offerings (private placement or public offering)

– Mergers and acquisitions

– Tender offers

– Financial restructurings

– Asset sales

– Divestitures or other corporate reorganizations

Although the Series 79 is designed for junior-level bankers, it is a challenging exam that requires candidates to master complex subject matter. The Series 79 exam assumes a knowledge of financial accounting and the three basic financial statements: the P&L, the balance sheet, and the cash flow statement. The Solomon Exam Prep Series 79 Study Guide is continually kept up to date to reflect current rules and regulations, and it covers all key exam topics. Charts, graphs, and practice questions throughout the text support learners in understanding and applying important concepts.

Solomon Exam Prep President and Co-founder, Jeremy Solomon, says, “The Series 79 is one of the most difficult FINRA exams, particularly for test-takers who do not know basic accounting or have a finance degree. Reading the Solomon Study Guide carefully is essential to making sure you’re effectively learning this complex content.”

While the core content remains the same, the 6th edition of the Solomon Series 79 Study Guide includes helpful content updates, including:

– Expanded coverage of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), an increasingly popular method to fund acquisitions

– Extensive explanation of leveraged buyouts

– Coverage of the SEC’s recently revised list of persons who qualify as accredited investors

– Added material on research analysts throughout discussion of the offering process

– Expanded overview of the registration process

– Discussion of SEC Rule 152

– Expanded coverage of the rules around tender offers and stock buybacks

– Coverage of new rules easing restrictions on testing the waters with potential investors

– New sections on IPO Dutch auctions and tender offer Dutch auctions

– Information about the SEC’s new, higher exempt offering dollar caps

– Updated and expanded explanation of crowdfunding

– Extensive coverage of Regulation Best Interest and the new suitability requirements it imposes on broker-dealers

– Revised and expanded bankruptcy chapter



Updates are also reflected in the Solomon Series 79 Exam Simulator, which complements the Study Guide with over 1,900 original Series 79 practice questions.

The Solomon Series 79 Study Guide is available as a digital subscription (with a hardcopy upgrade option), and it can be purchased individually or in a package with accompanying Series 79 study products. Customers also have access to free tools and resources, including a study schedule in digital and pdf formats, which helps students master the exam material with maximum efficiency.

To learn more about Solomon Exam Prep’s Series 79 study materials, including Study Guide, Exam Simulator, Audiobook, Video Lecture, and Flashcards, visit the Solomon Series 79 product page.



ABOUT SOLOMON EXAM PREP

Solomon Exam Prep has helped thousands of financial professionals pass their FINRA, MSRB, NASAA, and NFA securities licensing exams including the SIE and the Series 3, 6, 7, 14, 22, 24, 26, 27, 28, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 63, 65, 66, 79, 82, and 99. Solomon Exam Prep also offers Investment Adviser Continuing Education.