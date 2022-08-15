Submit Release
Re: Vt Route 105 near Vt Route 236 Sheldon

The roadway is now completely open to through traffic. 


Thank you for your patience 

From: Serna-Ginsburg, Miriam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Monday, August 15, 2022 9:43 AM
To: AOT - Road Closures <Aot.RoadClosures@vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Vt Route 105 near Vt Route 236 Sheldon

 

Department of Public Safety  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  VT ROUTE 105 near VT ROUTE 236 in Sheldon is CLOSED MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH. 

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

Please drive carefully.  



Mimi Serna Ginsburg

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173


