Re: Vt Route 105 near Vt Route 236 Sheldon
The roadway is now completely open to through traffic.
Thank you for your patience
Department of Public Safety
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT ROUTE 105 near VT ROUTE 236 in Sheldon is CLOSED MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH.
This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
