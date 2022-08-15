Westminster Barracks / Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1004901

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Groh

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#:802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/12/2022 - 5:05 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shippee Rd, Whitingham VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Bradley Boyd

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT

VICTIM: Allen Cole

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/12/2022 at approximately 5:05 PM, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks were dispatched to the Town of Whitingham for a report of an assault. Investigation revealed that Bradley Boyd had assaulted Allen Cole. Boyd was processed at the Brattleboro Police Department and released on citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on August 15th at 12:30 PM.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: August 15, 12:30 PM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.