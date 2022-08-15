Westminster Barracks / Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief, Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1004901
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Groh
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#:802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/12/2022 - 5:05 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shippee Rd, Whitingham VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Bradley Boyd
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT
VICTIM: Allen Cole
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/12/2022 at approximately 5:05 PM, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks were dispatched to the Town of Whitingham for a report of an assault. Investigation revealed that Bradley Boyd had assaulted Allen Cole. Boyd was processed at the Brattleboro Police Department and released on citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on August 15th at 12:30 PM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: August 15, 12:30 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.