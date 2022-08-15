Collectible Coins featuring The Beatles – Yellow Submarine Now Available
Legal Tender Coins Come in Gold and Silver OptionsSCOTTSDALE, ARIZ., UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beatles’ landmark, legendary 1968 animated movie masterpiece, Yellow Submarine, is being honored with a series of authentic, legal-tender coins. This special-edition collection is a historic first for the enduring Beatles classic.
The design for these unprecedented coins comes directly from the Yellow Submarine movie, with each coin in the series highlighting the psychedelically colorful artwork from the animated film. And just like the movie, the new coins are anything but typical. The first coin in the spotlight isn’t even round – it is in the iconic shape of the Yellow Submarine itself!
Additional legal tender releases in the set include the evil Blue Meanies, and of course, the Fab Four.
The limited-edition coins are made of either pure 24kt gold or pure .999 silver and are available in various weights and sizes, including:
• One ounce of pure 24kt gold
• Twelve grams of pure 24kt gold
• One ounce of pure .999 silver
• Ten grams of pure .999 silver
The coins are brought to you from the same company that produced the world-famous Coca-Cola bottlecap coins, The Crown Mint. The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine coins are the same superb quality that customers have come to expect from Crown Mint, and each one is an authentic, legal tender collectible. These gold and silver coins are the result of a new partnership between Crown Mint and Apple Corps Ltd., and the deal was brokered by Sony’s Thread Shop, the Beatles’ North American licensing agent.
Beatles enthusiasts and serious coin collectors may purchase the coins exclusively at crownmint.com.
“This has been such a great collaborative effort with the Crown Mint team, with their attention to detail and design esthetic, this is only the beginning of a very creative partnership,” said Joe Marziotto, Thread Shop’s VP of Licensing and Merchandising.
“We are incredibly fortunate to be able to create these highly collectible and significant coins in tribute to perhaps the most influential band ever,” said Steven Harris, a principal at Crown Mint. “Our industry expertise and the innovative design approach that we apply to each of our projects will make this a collection cherished by fans and collectors around the world.”
