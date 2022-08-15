Submit Release
News Search

There were 852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,781 in the last 365 days.

Collectible Coins featuring The Beatles – Yellow Submarine Now Available

The Beatles - Yellow Submarine movie honored with a new series of Collectible Coins

Legal Tender Coins Come in Gold and Silver Options

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ., UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beatles’ landmark, legendary 1968 animated movie masterpiece, Yellow Submarine, is being honored with a series of authentic, legal-tender coins. This special-edition collection is a historic first for the enduring Beatles classic.

The design for these unprecedented coins comes directly from the Yellow Submarine movie, with each coin in the series highlighting the psychedelically colorful artwork from the animated film. And just like the movie, the new coins are anything but typical. The first coin in the spotlight isn’t even round – it is in the iconic shape of the Yellow Submarine itself!

Additional legal tender releases in the set include the evil Blue Meanies, and of course, the Fab Four.

The limited-edition coins are made of either pure 24kt gold or pure .999 silver and are available in various weights and sizes, including:

• One ounce of pure 24kt gold
• Twelve grams of pure 24kt gold
• One ounce of pure .999 silver
• Ten grams of pure .999 silver

The coins are brought to you from the same company that produced the world-famous Coca-Cola bottlecap coins, The Crown Mint. The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine coins are the same superb quality that customers have come to expect from Crown Mint, and each one is an authentic, legal tender collectible. These gold and silver coins are the result of a new partnership between Crown Mint and Apple Corps Ltd., and the deal was brokered by Sony’s Thread Shop, the Beatles’ North American licensing agent.

Beatles enthusiasts and serious coin collectors may purchase the coins exclusively at crownmint.com.

“This has been such a great collaborative effort with the Crown Mint team, with their attention to detail and design esthetic, this is only the beginning of a very creative partnership,” said Joe Marziotto, Thread Shop’s VP of Licensing and Merchandising.

“We are incredibly fortunate to be able to create these highly collectible and significant coins in tribute to perhaps the most influential band ever,” said Steven Harris, a principal at Crown Mint. “Our industry expertise and the innovative design approach that we apply to each of our projects will make this a collection cherished by fans and collectors around the world.”

Beth McRae
The McRae Agency
+1 602-330-1996
email us here

You just read:

Collectible Coins featuring The Beatles – Yellow Submarine Now Available

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.