Submit Release
News Search

There were 745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,650 in the last 365 days.

NDDOT reminds harvesters to store hay clear of highway right of way

BISMARCK, N.D. – Harvesters haying state highway ditches are reminded to place hay bales at the outer edge of the right of way to maintain a safe, clear zone for the traveling public.  

“We’re grateful to farmers for keeping motorist safety in mind,” said Brad Darr, NDDOT maintenance division director. “Ensuring the state highway right of way is clear is another simple but effective way to help keep motorists safe on the road.” 

North Dakota Century Code 24-01-12.1 prohibits hay from being placed in the right of way except on the outer edge. Large round bales must not be placed on inslopes or within 60 feet from the outside edge of the driving lane.  

When bales are observed in a prohibited area, a district engineer may request that the hay be removed, if the owner can be determined. Any bales not removed promptly may be disposed of or destroyed to ensure safety for the traveling public. 

- ### - 

 

MEDIA CONTACT: 

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701.328.444

You just read:

NDDOT reminds harvesters to store hay clear of highway right of way

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.