Aviation Personnel International Hires BizAv ‘YoPro’ Lisa Borrayo as Client Services Manager

This aviation recruiting position requires a high degree of professionalism and discretion, plus exceptional listening skills. As a trained psychologist ... Lisa has these traits and skills in spades.”SAN FRANCISCO, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheryl A. Barden, President and CEO of Aviation Personnel International (apiaviation.com), the longest-running aviation recruiting firm serving the hiring needs of business aviation, today announced the addition of Lisa Borrayo as the company’s Client Services Manager.
— Jennifer Pickerel, Vice President, Aviation Personnel International
Based in Houston, Texas, Borrayo will serve as a consultative partner to API’s business aviation clientele. The position includes identifying the most fitting aviation candidates for specific career opportunities, and communicating with clients throughout the hiring process and beyond.
“This business aviation recruiting position requires a high degree of professionalism and discretion, plus exceptional listening skills,” noted Jennifer Pickerel, Vice President of Aviation Personnel International. “It also requires an understanding of the highly nuanced cultural and technical needs of our hiring managers,” she added. “As a trained psychologist, and coupled with her experience in aviation, Lisa has these traits and skills in spades.”
Borrayo brings to API eight years of business aviation experience, having previously worked for ASMCORP, an aviation services and fuel provider in Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean. While in her role as ASMCORP’s Sales Manager, she was responsible for building and managing client relationships, training and account management. She was solely responsible for the needs of 40-plus business aviation flight departments across various industry segments and geographies.
Previously at ASMCORP, Borrayo was an Operations Specialist, in which role she oversaw client requests, many of which were challenging. She also arranged and supervised a number of services, including ground handling, fuel, catering, ground transportation and hotel accommodations. Additionally, she provided support to both business aviation and commercial aviation clients, and coordinated with Civil Aviation Authorities (CAAs), agents, handlers, FBOs and other third-parties to deliver excellent service.
Borrayo is a dual citizen of Mexico and the United States, and fluent in both English and Spanish. She is a member of the National Business Aviation Association and its notable “YoPro” organization, as well as Women in Corporate Aviation. She also serves on the NBAA Schedulers and Dispatchers Committee, and speaks on workforce-related topics at numerous aviation events. Borrayo is a licensed psychologist, having earned her degree from the Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon in Monterrey, Mexico.
About API
Founded in 1971, Aviation Personnel International (apiaviation.com) is the longest-running business aviation recruiting firm serving the hiring needs of business aviation and private aviation. A certified Women-Owned Small Business and Women’s Business Enterprise, API offers its clients the broadest portfolio of fully vetted candidates, including senior aviation leaders, pilots, maintenance, cabin safety crew, schedulers and dispatchers. Headquartered in San Francisco with remote offices nationwide, API’s team members combine their extensive aviation knowledge with their expertise in human resources to provide retained recruitment, staff development and outplacement services.
